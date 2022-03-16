Era Motorsport Seeks Continued Success at Sebring

SEBRING, Fla., (March 16, 2022) – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP2 class team Era Motorsport heads to Sebring International Raceway for the legendary Twelve Hours of Sebring, the second round in the 2022 championship. The Era Motorsport trio of Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel, and Kyle Tilley will again pilot the No. 18 Oreca LPM2 car, eager to return to the podium and better last year’s second-place finish.

As the amateur-rated driver on the squad, Dwight Merriman put in one of his best qualifying sessions in last year’s run, setting the No. 18 car to start in third place. The team showed a strong pace in a competitive and demanding race, dealing with attrition to fight back from adversity to celebrate a well-earned podium finish. The team continued to improve over the course of the season, earning another win at Road America in Wisconsin.

The team started the 2022 IMSA season off in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, rolling off the truck to show strong speeds and competitive strategy. End in the end, an issue with the gearbox ended the team’s run early in the final hour. Following the late rate heartbreak, the team has extra motivation heading into the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The second round of the season, the endurance event is a favorite amongst fans and competitors, known for its bumpy track surface and festive infield, filled with enthusiastic race fans. The event is a home race for Ryan Dalziel, who lives in Winter Park, roughly 90 miles north of the circuit. The twelve-hour endurance race always delivers exciting racing and tough competition, displayed across the 3.741-mile, 17 turn road course.

The 70th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will take the green flag on Saturday, March 19 at 10:10 am Eastern, airing live broadcast coverage on Peacock, with an additional live auto broadcast on IMSA Radio. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Event Schedule | All Times U.S. Eastern

Thursday, March 17

10:15 am – 11:45 am WeatherTech Practice One

2:25 pm – 3:40 pm WeatherTech Practice Two

7:45 pm – 9:15 pm WeatherTech Practice Three

Friday, March 18

8:55 am – 9:10 am WeatherTech Practice four

10:10 am – 10:25 am LMP2 Class Qualifying

10:45 am – 11:45 am WeatherTech Autograph Session

Saturday, March 19

8:00 am – 8:20 am WeatherTech Warm Up

9:00 am – 9:50 am Open Grid Fan Walk

10:10 am – 10:10 pm Twelve Hours of Sebring

Event Tune In

WATCH: Entire race live on Peacock (NBC Universal Streaming Service)

DRIVER QUOTES

Dwight Merriman

From qualifying to our race pace and strategy, we were very strong last year at Sebring International Raceway. The team gave us a great car and even after being put a lap down due to some ill-timed full course cautions, we were still able to get the lap back and finish on the podium. We’ve learned a lot since then and have some race wins under our belt now. I’m looking forward to getting on track and getting this weekend started.

Ryan Dalziel

We are ready to bounce back at Sebring, literally. We had so much promise at Daytona with no result to show for it, so we are looking to get 2022 back on track. We came up just a few seconds short of winning in 2021, so we have some unfinished business. The field is really tough, but we had a good test last month I feel we are in great shape.

Kyle Tilley

I am super excited to be back at Sebring for the Twelve Hour. I feel like we have some unfinished business after coming so close last year! We had a fantastic test a couple of weeks ago, so we know we have a very fast car. I can’t wait to get started.

#

Era Motorsport 2022 Rolex 24 Teaser

View Latest Videos

Purchase 2021 Diecast

About Era Motorsport

Era Motorsport was formed in 2018 with the idea of providing unmatched excellence in historic racing. Just two years later, the team expanded to the world of professional sports car racing, fielding an Oreca 07 in the prolific IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2021, the team went on to win at the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona, in what was their second attempt competing in the event. Motorsport isn’t just a hobby, it is a way of life: a passion that is in the team’s blood. Whether you find us in the IMSA WeatherTech paddock with modern prototypes or chasing down lap records in our fully restored classic sports cars, or even globetrotting to experience historic F1 at some of the world’s most iconic circuits, Era Motorsport has something for everyone. In 2021, the team secured a prestigious victory at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and also became class champions in the Asian Le Mans Series.