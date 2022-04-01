2020 5.7L Dodge RAM Bighorn | Customer Build

AmericanTrucks Inspires RAM Owners with a Super Clean Rig

PAOLI, Pa. (March 31st, 2022) – Parts authority AmericanTrucks (AT) rolls out a new “Customer Builds” YouTube episode featuring a 2020 5.7L RAM 1500. Owner Jon S. has a virtual meet-up with AT’s Adam Maqboul to share the inspiration behind his current and future mods. To see more of Jon’s build list, along with his photos and product specs, viewers are invited to visit his dedicated profile page on AT’s website.

“It’s a super clean, beautiful truck, just very well taken care of from the looks of it,” says Adam. He begins by asking about Jon’s Rough Country Low Profile Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover. Originally chosen for its looks, Jon soon came to appreciate its practicality together with the rubber bed mat he installed. Other keys upgrades featured in the video include the Weathertech Underseat Storage System, the JMS PedalMAX Throttle Enhancement Device, the Corsa 3” Mid Pipe Resonator Delete Kit, and more. With plans to keep his truck long-term, Jon is taking his time with other upgrades but says that wheels and tires are definitely on his radar.

AT’s newest customer spotlight video features a super clean 2020 5.7L RAM 1500 Bighorn. Viewers can check out the build pages at AmericanTrucks.com to see more of Jon’s truck including his complete mods list and other customer profiles. AT’s “Customer Builds” video series features real projects from around the country. Customers get a chance to show off their rigs while providing ideas and inspiration with AT’s growing community of truck owners and enthusiasts.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/profiles/147089

