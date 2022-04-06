Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth)

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Allmendinger has more top-10 finishes at Martinsville Speedway than any other track on the NCS circuit (seven)

Allmendinger has led two laps in the 2022 NCS season (Circuit of the Americas)

“Martinsville is probably my favorite oval track to race on. I have always enjoyed the rhythm of that track. It’s going to be a tough race, because anything can happen on a late-race restart, and you’re always amongst traffic. It’s mentally and physically challenging, but I have always enjoyed it. We are in the Dash 4 Cash again this week, and this is probably one of the best tracks we have a shot at it on the Xfinity side. Richmond was not great for us on the Cup side, but we are planning on trying some new stuff at Martinsville. This is one of the best places I can go to learn the new car some more.” – AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Haley has led one lap in the 2022 NCS season (Atlanta)

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Martinsville, a place I have typically had some success at in the past. I think this is a place that will feel similar to the LA Coliseum, which I really enjoyed racing at. We had some really good speed there. We definitely have some things to improve on after Richmond, so I’m looking forward to getting to work at another short track.” – Justin Haley on Martinsville Speedway

Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top-10 in 72 of the last 73 NXS races.

Kaulig Racing has earned at least one top-10 finish in 31 consecutive races in the NXS series, currently the longest active streak of any team in the series

Kaulig Racing has had at least one top-five finish in five of the seven races in 2022

Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 16.9 at Martinsville in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kaulig Racing has led 99 laps at Martinsville (all in the 2020 race

Kaulig Racing has led 179 laps in the NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 131 laps

Hemric: 48 laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet

Cassill has an average finish of 24.5 at Martinsville in the NXS (two starts)

“I love racing at Martinsville. The short tracks have been such great races for the Xfinity Series lately, so I’m really optimistic. I ran well there last year, and the Kaulig Racing Chevrolets are typically fast there as well.” – Landon Cassill on Martinsville Speedway



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Hemric has an average finish of 3.0 at Martinsville in only two starts in the NXS

Martinsville is one of two tracks Hemric has earned a top five in each start at

“The majority of us in the field grew up on short track racing at tracks just like Martinsville. Night races at tracks like this bring a certain vibe and electricity that I really enjoy. Martinsville was a track I always felt like I struggled at for many years, but during my first cup series season in 2019, I felt like I found something. I had top-five finishes in both starts there last year, so I’m excited to lean on my teammates and continue moving in the right direction.” – Daniel Hemric on Martinsville Speedway



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Allmendinger now has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons (2019:1 | 2020:2 | 2021:5 | 2022:1)

Allmendinger has an average finish of 15.3 at Martinsville (three starts)

He has led 68 laps at Martinsville (all in 2020)

Allmendinger is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 finish in all seven races in the 2022 season

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.