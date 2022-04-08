SCOTT Sports extend FIM ISDE partnership

The FIM is delighted to announce that SCOTT Sports have extended their partnership with the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) for a further three years. The new collaboration will start at this year’s ISDE – that will be held at Le Puy-en-Velay, France from Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September – and will run through to 2024 inclusive. The initial two-year agreement dates back to the ISDE in Portugal in 2019 and also included last year’s postponed event in Italy. SCOTT Sports remain the FIM ISDE official and exclusive sponsor for goggles and eyewear.

The SCOTT Prospect goggle continues as the sector leader, and therefore it is fitting that the brand will use this premier off-road competition to launch its latest limited edition of this model and will exploit the powerful 6DAYS trademark license, as many other key industry stakeholders do to great benefit.

Thankfully riders will not have to wait long with the launch of the SCOTT 6DAYS France Prospect goggle planned in the coming days.

Beyond the 6DAYS licensing agreement, SCOTT Sports’ ISDE partnership will extend to other aspects of this historic and prestigious event, with the brand set to gain prominent exposure on-track, including special tests and in the paddock, with a particular focus on a high level of visibility in the enduro tests.

Finally, SCOTT Sports will bring their products and brand close to the fans with a dedicated area in the paddock, where they will have their latest goggles and eyewear on display and available for sale. Details of SCOTT Sports supported rider signing sessions will be confirmed nearer the date of the event.

Happy to have reached a renewal agreement with SCOTT Sports Fabio Muner – FIM Marketing & Digital Director stated: “Year on year the FIM ISDE strengthens its position as one of the most important off-road sporting occasion of each season, which offers a great opportunity for premier brands to showcase themselves and their products to a wide audience composed not only of the six hundred and fifty riders taking part in the event but, also the huge enduro fan base who will follow the race from all over the world.”

“SCOTT Sports fit this profile perfectly, so we are very pleased that they have extended their ISDE partnership to five years in total and continue to recognise the value and potential of being associated with the oldest competition in the international calendar. We look forward to welcoming SCOTT Sports to this year’s ISDE in France and to see the soon to launch limited edition SCOTT 6DAYS France Prospect goggle.”

Commenting on renewing their support to the FIM ISDE Adam Simpson – SCOTT Motorsports Marketing Coordinator said: “SCOTT Sports are very excited to be extending our partnership with the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE)! For us it is a real privilege to be the official goggle and eyewear sponsor of this historic event. The ISDE is the longest running and most prestigious enduro event in the world, and as such is the perfect event for us to be connected with.

We are really pleased on how our SCOTT 6DAYS France Prospect goggle turned out for the event and we are confident all the riders and fans will love it too.”