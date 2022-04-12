DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 16
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway, .5-mile dirt oval
Race: 6 of 23
Event: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (150 laps, 75 miles)
Schedule
Friday, April 15
First Practice: 3:05 p.m. ET
Final Practice: 5:35 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 16
Qualifying Races: 4:30 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan straps in for her 29th career start this Saturday as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes on the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
- Deegan makes her second career appearance on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt configuration, finishing 19th in last year’s maiden contest.
- The 20-year-old has shown dirt prowess, having spent time during the season racing a micro sprint at Millbridge Speedway and qualifying fourth in last year’s Corn Belt 150 at Knoxville Speedway.
- The Temecula, CA native looks to continue her upward trajectory, coming fresh off the heels of her season-best run at Martinsville Speedway. After starting 31st following a qualifying rain-out, she marched forward and collected her first top-20 finish of 2022.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray returns to the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt track for the sixth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and 54th of his young career.
- After starting the season with three straight top-10 finishes, Gray has logged finishes of 17th and 21st at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and Martinsville (Va) Speedway. He will look to get back into the top-10 on the dirt Saturday night.
- Last season at the inaugural Truck Series Bristol dirt event, the Ford driver started 18th and finished 13th.
- Dirt track racing is right up Gray’s alley as he grew up racing micro sprints prior to venturing into the NHRA ranks. He still owns a micro sprint that he races at Millbridge Speedway throughout the summer months.
Harrison Burton, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150
- Harrison Burton makes his debut behind the wheel of the No. 17 F-150 on the dirt at Bristol. Hunt Brothers Pizza will serve as his primary partner for the event.
- Although Burton will be making his first career start on the dirt configuration at Bristol, he made two NCWTS starts at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway in 2017 and 2019 with finishes of 15th and 31st.
- The Cup Series rookie will look to parlay his seat time in the truck on Friday and Saturday to help him behind the wheel of his No. 21 Wood Brothers Mustang on Sunday evening.
- Hunt Brothers Pizza is 1 for 1 in visiting victory lane with DGR. Ryan Preece picked up the win at Nashville Superspeedway last season with their colors on the truck.
Joey Logano, No. 54 Planet Fitness Ford F-150
- Joey Logano will make a one-off appearance as the pilot of a fourth David Gilliland Racing entry for Bristol. The No. 54 will be utilized in the NCWTS for the first time since 2019.
- Logano is the reigning victor of the Cup Series event at the Bristol dirt track. He started 10th and took command of the lead on lap 193, leading 61 laps en route to victory.
- The former Cup Series Champion has seven career NCWTS starts with one win, four top-fives and four top-10s. His lone triumph came in 2015 in a dominating performance at Martinsville driving for Brad Keselowski Racing.
- Mike Hillman Sr. will serve as crew chief on the No. 54. He earned a top-10 finish with Ryan Preece at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season.