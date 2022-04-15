CHEVY NCS AT BRISTOL DIRT: Tyler Reddick Fastest Overall in First Practice

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOOD CITY DIRT RACE

TEAM CHEVY POST-PRACTICE

APRIL 15, 2022

TEAM CHEVY: TOP-20 IN NASCAR CUP SERIES FIRST PRACTICE

1st TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

4th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

6th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / IRISH SPRING CAMARO ZL1

7th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENT HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

9th TY DILLON, NO. 42 FOOD CITY / GAIN CAMARO ZL1

11th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1

12th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1

16th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

18th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOOD CITY / TIDE CAMARO ZL1

20th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1

· The NASCAR Cup Series is participating in two (2) 50-minute practice sessions, where Tyler Reddick, No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1, was the fastest overall in first practice.

· Tyler Reddick’s fastest lap was 20.017 seconds, at a speed of 89.924 mph.

· Four, 15-lap qualifying heat races will determine the starting lineup for the main event. The lineup for the heat races are determined by random draw, performed in the order of team owner points.

· FOX will telecast the NASCAR Cup Series 250-lap Food City Dirt Race live at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, April 17. Live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1, met with the media after the NASCAR Cup Series first practice as the fastest driver in today’s first practice session. Press Conference Transcript:

YOU WERE THIRD IN THE 10-LAP AVERAGE. DOES THAT MEAN ANYTHING OR IS THE TRACK GOING TO BE SO DIFFERENT ON SUNDAY THAT WHATEVER WE LOOK AT TODAY, WE SHOULDN’T READ TOO MUCH INTO IT?

“It’s going to be different, like the way it was different last year for this race. From practice to the race was a huge difference. But we’re going to be running this race at night on Sunday. This track holds moisture better. There are just a lot of factors that will play into that.

The track is going to be different, but I can’t really foresee what it’s going to be like. We kind of have to wait and see how the track is prepped. Certainly, it’s just going to take a lot longer to get to where it did at the end of our practice there when we’re racing under nighttime conditions and the sun isn’t really beating down on the racetrack.”

WHAT WOULD YOUR RECOMMENDATION BE TO MAKE THE TRACK BETTER; AND REALISTICALLY, HOW MANY GROOVES DO YOU THINK YOU’LL HAVE TO RACE ON SUNDAY?

“Well, with this car, from what I saw as it transitioned and as it changed – in dirt racing, the line is going to be different just about every single lap as the track changes. I think there is going to be a point in time, in the beginning of the race certainly, where one lane is going to be more dominant than the other. We saw it in Truck practice a little bit – you’re going to have options as the track really starts to widen out; as the middle wears away and the tacky dirt kind of burns off.

I think there is going to be a lot of lane choices, based off of just where this tires’ grip is and where the power in this car is, horsepower-wise. But a lot of these things just depend on what the weather does Saturday and how much that really dictates what we can and can’t do to this track Sunday getting ready for our race.”

