McDowell Heads to Talladega with Confidence

Love’s Ford Driver Finished 3rd in 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 19, 2022) – Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Mustang team head to the 2.66 mile Talladega (AL) Super Speedway this weekend for NASCAR’s first of two visits to the largest track on the calendar.

McDowell, who has been an ace at superspeedway tracks the last few seasons, is poised to carry the momentum of a top-10 finish from the dirt race at Bristol.

“Recently, our speedway program has been incredible,” says McDowell. “We are learning more and more about this car after every race, but what we are building here at Front Row Motorsports is the ability to finish in the top-15 every race. I feel like we have learned a lot about this car to propel us to that mark every week.”

“At the same time, you never know what you will get out of races at Talladega,” continued McDowell. “You just need to keep out of the potential calamity, and position yourself well for the stage ends and race finish. Ideally, to me, you would not want to be the leader going into the last lap, but either second or third. Hopefully we can have our Love’s Travel Stops Ford in position.”

McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang team will race this Sunday, April 24th, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

