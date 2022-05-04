Burton’s Darlington Throwback Scheme Is All in the Family

This weekend at Darlington Raceway, Harrison Burton will get a chance to honor both of his parents.

On his dad’s side, the No. 21 DEX Imaging team is running a paint scheme based on one of Burton’s dad, Jeff Burton used during his time behind the wheel of Jack Roush’s No. 99 Ford. That Exide scheme was last used at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 1, 2000, just eight days before young Burton, now 21, was born.

The paint scheme is a part of Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback-themed weekend, and most of the cars in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 will sport some scheme reminiscent of a car from days gone by.

And since race day at Darlington coincides with Mother’s Day, Burton also will be trying to honor his mom, Kim Burton, who like DEX Imaging has been right there with him through every step of his racing career.

Burton said all that has him looking forward to taking the wheel of the No. 21 Mustang this weekend.

“I’m really excited to get to Darlington,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite tracks, and it will be cool running my dad’s scheme that means a lot to my whole family, especially my mom, who will be there to watch like always on Mother’s Day.”

While Burton has never raced a Cup car on the Track Too Tough To Tame, he does have four Xfinity Series starts there. He has never finished worse than 11th and had a best finish of second there last fall.

Practice for the Goodyear 400 is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by qualifying at 11:05.

Sunday’s 293-lap race is set to start just after 3:30 p.m., with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.

Stage breaks are set for Laps 90 and 185.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.