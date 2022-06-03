Petty GMS Event Preview: World Wide Technology Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at World Wide Technology Raceway: As the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on their inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), Ty Dillon will make his debut at the Illinois track. Despite having over 10 years of NASCAR experience, Dillon has never been to or competed at WWTR. The 30-year-old has spent eight to 10 hours on the simulator in preparation for the event.

Saluting Those Who Serve: Chevrolet Miltiary Appreciation will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s 300-mile race. A unique blue, white, and gold design features stars on the front nose and stripes along the sides. The scheme brings awareness to the GM Military Appreciation program that gives service members a special offer on a new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac. ﻿- About GM Military Appreciation Program: Recognizing your commitment with one of our own. The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty. In recognition of this bravery, the GM Military Appreciation offer is our promise to give service members the special offer they deserve. The special offer on eligible, new vehicles is available to the following: Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse. To learn more about the program, visit www.GMMilitaryDiscount.com.

From the Drivers Seat: You have never been to or raced at World Wide Technology Raceway?

“I really like the fact that we get 50 minutes of practice this week. I think that definitely helps me. The last time we did that was at Bristol and we had a really good showing. We have a really young team on the No. 42 and a bunch of new guys in new situations, so all the chances that we can get to communicate and work together a little bit longer is good for us. By the time we get to the track, I will have eight to 10 hours of simulator time between my iRacing rig, RCR has a rig that we are allowed to use, and so does Chevrolet. I eat that time up and it helps me a lot, so I can be confident and stress free when I get to the track.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at World Wide Technology Raceway: As the NASCAR Cup Series makes its first start at the 1.25-mile track, Erik Jones is no stranger to the Illinois track. Jones has recorded three starts at World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with his best finish of fifth coming in his most recent start in 2016. In 2015, Jones started the race from the pole and led more than half of the 160-lap race before a mechanical issue derailed the teams dominating run.

Richard Petty Day: To kickstart this weekend’s activities at World Wide Technology Raceway, Richard Petty Day presented by the Bommarito Automotive Group will be held on Friday, June 3. As previously announced by World Wide Technology Raceway, the Governor of Illinois will proclaim June 3 as Richard Petty Day. The proclamation will be followed by ‘The King’ making ceremonial first laps on the track in a replica of his 1981 Daytona 500 winning car prior to Cup Series practice.

New to Town: This weekend when the Cup Series makes their debut at World Wide Technology Raceway, Bommarito Automotive Group will make their first appearance on the No. 43 Chevy.

About Bommarito Automotive Group: What Frank Bommarito started almost 50 years ago, as a single point Oldsmobile dealer, has now successfully grown into a privately-held Missouri’s No. 1 automotive group and ranked top 50 in the nation. With over 1,000 employees, 20 locations and offering 20 brands, Bommarito Automotive Group continues to grow its brand while also growing its involvement in motorsports.

Bommarito began its motorsports involvement in 2015 with Jordan Anderson Racing and since has evolved into Jordan Anderson Racing with Bommarito Autosport and are owners of the No. 31 NASCAR Xfinity team with driver Myatt Snyder and the No. 3 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry. Bommarito also holds the title sponsorship for the Bommarito 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WWTR since 2017. In addition, Bommarito now is involved with the sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan IMSA team which recently Has earned podium finishes in consecutive races. Our vision was to have a vehicle in our portfolio for every type of buyer. We now can drive home our mission: One Bommarito vehicle in every driveway. Once a vision, today a reality.

From the Driver’s Seat: You’ve been to World Wide Technology Raceway before, but this will be the first time the Cup Series has raced at the track. Talk about the track and what you expect this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to getting there. World Wide Technology Raceway is a fun track. I’ve been there a few times in Trucks. It’s always a great crowd, so that’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s kind of a, I always think of it as a big Martinsville, but it does race a little different from that. Turns one and two are pretty tight and turns three and four are pretty big sweeping corners. I know they’ve paved it since the last time I was there, so that will be quite a bit different. It will be fun to get there with the new car, new venue. I always enjoy switching it up in the Cup Series and going to new tracks with these cars. Obviously, I think World Wide Technology Raceway is going to be a good one for us. It’s going to be hot. It’s going to be a tough weekend. I know it’ll be warm there. I’m excited to get there and see what these cars do there.”

