Brad Keselowski – Sonoma Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Power Reserve Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 218.9 miles, 110 laps, Stages: 25-30-55

NASCAR Cup Race at Sonoma – Sunday, June 14 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· This weekend’s schedule in Sonoma features a practice session Saturday afternoon, followed by qualifying. Two-round qualifying, with the top-five fastest cars in each group, will advance to the final round to set the lineup for Sunday’s 218-mile race.

Keselowski at Sonoma

· Keselowski makes his 12th Cup start at Sonoma this weekend, where in 11 starts he has two top-10 finishes and an average of 16.6.

· His best-career finish out West came in 2017 when he ran third. He also finished 10th in his second-ever Cup race back in 2011.

· Most recently, Keselowski ran 15th last season after starting ninth in NASCAR’s return to the track following a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Matt McCall at Sonoma

· McCall will be atop the box for his seventh Cup race from Sonoma. He has two top-10s all-time with a best finish of sixth, which came last year with Kurt Busch.

· He and Jamie McMurray finished 10th together in 2017, contributing to his 15.7 average finish at the road course.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Sonoma:

“Sonoma is a fun road course and just a great market and experience for many folks who will experience their first race. I know we have a large contingent of our West Coast friends coming out for the weekend, as the area provides bucket-list experiences. I’ve been in the mix and close at Sonoma before, so figuring out the left and right handers this weekend is key in getting our Kohler Power Reserve Ford primed and ready to go for Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski ran 20th in the Cup Series’ inaugural race at Gateway last weekend.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its sixth primary race this season, and this weekend will feature Power Reserve across Keselowski’s Ford Mustang. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.