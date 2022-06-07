DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 11

Track: Sonoma Raceway, 1.99-mile road course

Race: 12 of 23

Event: DoorDash 250 (75 laps, 149.25 miles)

Schedule

Friday, June 10

Practice: 6:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 11

Qualifying: 1:00 p.m. ET

Race: 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150﻿ ﻿

The DoorDash 250 will mark Hailie Deegan’s NCWTS debut at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway — her 35th career Truck Series appearance.

Last Saturday, Deegan scored her best result of 2022, finishing 15th at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Monster Energy driver has four career road course starts in the Truck Series, averaging a finish of 23.7. The 20-year-old has two K&N Pro Series West appearances at the 1.99-mile road course with a career-best finish of third. Deegan also earned pole position in her 2019 outing.

Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. will also be making his first appearance at the track as the NCWTS returns to Sonoma for the first time since 1998.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray will make his 12th NCWTS start of the 2022 season and 60th career NCWTS start on Saturday in his first appearance at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Last time out at World Wide Technology Raceway, the Ford driver was running inside the top-10 before a flat tire late in the race derailed his afternoon and relegated him to a 30th-place finish.

In five Truck Series road course starts, Gray has an average finish of 19.4 with his best result coming at Watkins Glen last season finishing 14th.

Crew Chief Jerry Baxter is batting 1.000 in the Truck Series at Sonoma. On October 11, 1998, Baxter guided Boris Said to a dominating win in the Kragen/Exide 151 leading 47 of the 77 scheduled laps. The win was the lone victory in Said’s 65-race NCWTS career.

Harrison Burton, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150

Harrison Burton returns to the No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza F-150 at Sonoma Raceway for the second time in 2022. It will be his 40th career start in the NCWTS.

In his previous appearance this season at Bristol dirt in April, Burton started 23rd and finished 20th.

The Cup Series rookie will be making his debut at Sonoma this weekend and will use Saturday’s DoorDash 250 as a chance to get valuable track time for Sunday’s Cup Series event.

With ARCA in action at Iowa Speedway, Chad Johnston will be there working with Taylor Gray on Saturday and Seth Smith will return to the top of the pit box for the No. 17 this weekend.

Click here for Burton’s career statistics.﻿