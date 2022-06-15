Five movies about races for those who love speed

Racing is full of speed, emotions, feats on the track, shocking accidents, the happiness of victory, and the bitterness of defeat. The same can be said about the moments when motorsport breaks onto big and small screens. We have collected five dynamic films about racing that capture the viewer from the first seconds.

1. Rush, 2013

Ron Howard’s picture is based on real events. It tells the story of the confrontation between Niki Lauda and James Hunt, two Formula One pilots. Their rivalry reaches its peak during the 1976 season. The viewer watches how the fate of the heroes leads them to a pivotal moment, and the life of the athletes outside the circuit becomes part of the race.

Something similar is happening these days between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Their rivalry does not go beyond sports yet, but during the races, for the sake of victory, they are ready to do whatever it takes. If you know which one of them will take over this season, you can place a bet at one of the bookmakers presented at bookmaker ratings za.

2. Driven, 2001

Jimmy (Kip Pardu) is a gifted young athlete who suddenly loses his grip and sets out to find a mentor to save his career. Ex-champion Joe Tento (Sylvester Stallone), who had left the world of racing after an accident, comes to help him. With his invaluable experience and knowledge of cunning tricks, Joe quickly brings up the new king of the roads. In parallel with this, Stallone’s character seeks to return behind the wheel of the racing car himself and prove to the world that his own path has not yet ended.

Despite the simple plot, Renny Harlin’s film is not inferior to many disaster films in terms of dynamics, drive, and emotional intensity.

3. Ford v Ferrari, 2019

The film is based on a true story. It is partly a production, partly a sports drama about how Ford went through a severe crisis in the 1960s, slowly closing factories and laying off workers. The corporation needed a breakthrough, and the invention of the Ford Mustang paid off. But to strengthen its position, it needed to beat the fast and stylish Ferrari in the French 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

The duo of designer Caroll Shelby and pilot Ken Miles, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale, take on this task. The movie keeps the viewer in tension and very accurately creates a sense of presence. No wonder the picture took two Oscars for best editing and best sound editing.

4. The World’s Fastest Indian, 2005

The film is based on real events. It tells the story of Bert Monroe, who spends 25 years of his life perfecting the 1920 Indian Scout motorcycle. He modifies it with parts of his own production. In the mornings he disturbed the neighbors with the roar of the engine. At the age of 68, Bert goes to fulfill his dream and present his creation to a real race.

The plot focuses on the protagonist overcoming various obstacles on the way to the USA from New Zealand and the events of the races themselves. This is an inspiring story that even old age and lack of funds are not an obstacle to fulfilling a dream.

5. Death Race, 2008

The film takes place in an alternate reality in 2012, where the global economic crisis and unemployment have led to an increase in crime and self-financing of prisons. The warden of one of them decides to arrange a competition that would break all viewer records, a death race. There are no rules, just a killer truck. Liberation is the reward.

The movie is suitable for those who want to relax after a day’s work: a dynamic action movie without an overloaded plot with endless explosions, fights, special effects, and brutal Jason Statham.