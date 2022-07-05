Zane Smith Heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as Points Leader

Looks to Give Boot Barn First Win

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 5, 2022) – After enjoying an off-week from NASCAR Camping World Truck Series action, Zane Smith returns as the regular season points leader heading into the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Boot Barn, the nation’s largest western and work wear retailer, will adorn the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford F-150 for the second time this 2022 season. Coming off a third-place finish in Knoxville, they will join the program again at the end of July at the Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great partners come on board with us this year at FRM,” Smith stated. “Boot Barn has really embraced the NASCAR culture, because it also represents their culture. We gave them a third place on the dirt, hopefully we can deliver a win this weekend on the road course.”

With only two races left before deciding a regular season champion, Smith is looking for consistency to hold on to the points lead.

“This regular season championship battle is far from over,” said Smith. “We have a 21-point lead on second place, but we’ve also seen how drastically the points can swing if you have a bad day. Winning this weekend at Mid-Ohio would be great, but realistically we need to focus on a great finish and holding the points lead so we have a chance at the 15 playoff points that come with a regular season championship.”

Smith and the No. 38 Boot Barn team race the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

