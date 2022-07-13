Can Race Cars Become Street Worthy and How?

While you can arguably race with any car, a dedicated racing car will be a totally different machine from a street car.

Can You Make a Race Car Drivable on the Streets?

For most vehicles that we would consider ”race cars”, the answer is a clear ”no”. Simply, these cars weren’t made to be driven in the streets, they lack many of the safety and traffic features, and the features they do have don’t work without a helmet.

Generally, there are three features that race cars lack:

Safety features (airbags, ABS) Traffic features (headlights, mirrors, horns, turn signals) Environmental features (noise reduction, pollution filters)

Combined, the lack of these features will make the car both illegal and very unsafe to drive in normal traffic where the goal isn’t to arrive somewhere the fastest, but rather to arrive somewhere safely and comfortably.

Difference between Street Cars and Racing Cars

Not only is it impossible because of traffic, but also because of insurance and licenses. To switch a dedicated and purposefully built racing car into a street car you will need to build a whole new vehicle.

The only way this will be possible is if there was a car that was a stock model but modified for racing. In that case, you will probably just need to revert the changes to make it up to code, leaving many others behind that won’t be an issue.

In such a car you will be able to drive from Driscoll Bridge across New Jersey to Cape May in under an hour. Provided that the road is in working order, which is rare.

Safety

Every NASCAR lover has seen a car roll for a quarter-mile and a driver getting out of it safe and sound. This might lead some to believe that racing cars are safer than regular cars, which can’t be further from the truth.

Racing cars have a roll cage that is meant to save the driver if the car starts spinning on itself at high speeds. Drivers in these cars also wear helmets making a clunk on the rail of the roll cage relatively safe.

Without those, the cage itself becomes a death trap as you can hit your head on it and hurt yourself more than you would in a regular car. Also, these protections only work at high speeds. If you hit someone at 5 mph you will get more damage in a racing car than in a street car.

Speed

But, drag cars are meant for single use. They need a new engine after each race. That is not something you want in a street car.

Also, with the gas prices today you want something that will be efficient that won’t drain your wallet before you reach any destination.

Weight

Racing cars are meant to be as light as possible. This means that many features are deemed unnecessary, such as the passenger seats, mirrors, separators, blinkers, lights, and many other things you might be used to seeing in a normal car.

All of these will need to be brought in if you want to get any semblance of insurance. And if the car was built for racing, there wouldn’t be any rails or holes to put those features in, forcing you to cut out new ones.

Noise

Last but not least, racing cars are made to be fast and entertaining, not to care about the neighborhood and ecology. This means that they have no filters to prevent carbon emissions and no padding or mufflers to reduce the noise.

