Tony Stewart Racing: Denver Event Recap for the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals

Leah Pruett & Matt Hagan

Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel & Funny Car Drivers

Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals

July 15-17 | Morrison, Colorado

Event Recap

Leah Pruett, driver of the Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel Dragster:

● Earned No. 16 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday after smoking the tires (11.016 ET at 77.75 mph).

● Earned No. 1 qualifying position in Q2 on Friday (3.788 ET at 326.79 mph).

● Scored three bonus points for quickest run of the session.

● Improved upon her No. 1 qualifying position by running a 3.784 ET at 327.90 mph in Q3 on Saturday.

● Scored three bonus points for quickest run of the session.

● Secured No. 3 qualifying position in Q4 on Saturday (3.771 ET at 322.50 mph).

● Scored one bonus point for third-quickest run of the session.

● Advanced to Final on Sunday:

● Round 1: 3.910 ET at 308.50 mph, beat Antron Brown (4.189 ET at 231.79 mph). ● Round 2: 4.059 ET at 251.77 mph, beat Clay Millican (4.192 ET at 236.17 mph).

● Semifinal: 3.879 ET at 317.94 mph, beat Justin Ashley (4.091 ET at 303.64 mph).

● Final: 3.884 ET at 316.38 mph, beat Shawn Langdon (DNF).

● Currently sixth in the Top Fuel championship standings, 337 points behind leader Mike Salinas.

Matt Hagan, driver of the Dodge Power Brokers Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car:

● Earned No. 1 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (3.968 ET at 324.67 mph).

● Scored three bonus points for quickest run of the session.

● Earned No. 1 qualifying position in Q2 on Friday (3.927 ET at 319.07 mph).

● Scored three bonus points for quickest run of the session.

● Improved upon No. 1 qualifying position by running a 3.908 ET at 323.12 mph in Q3 on Saturday.

● Scored three bonus points for quickest run of the session.

● Secured No. 1 qualifying position based off Q3 run on Saturday. In Q4 on Saturday, Hagan ran a 6.600 ET at 103.68 mph.

● Eliminated following Round 1 on Sunday:

● Round 1: 4.913 ET at 210.97 mph, lost to Jack Wyatt (4.182 ET at 279.73 mph).

● Currently second in the Funny Car championship standings, 95 points behind leader Robert Hight.

Notes of Interest

● This was Pruett’s 10th career Top Fuel win and her second at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado. Pruett won her first Wally at Bandimere in 2018.

● Pruett’s victory was the fourth for Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, but its first in Top Fuel. Hagan has delivered three Funny Car wins so far in TSR’s inaugural season.

● Pruett’s win was a satisfying one for team partners Dodge//SRT and Mopar as its Dodge Power Brokers brand was the primary sponsor for both Pruett and Hagan during the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals.

● Pruett’s win allowed her to gain significant ground in the championship standings, as she jumped from 10th in points to sixth.

● Pruett advanced to the finals for the 19th time in her career and for the first time this season.

● Following Q2 on Friday, both Pruett and Hagan were the provisional No. 1 qualifiers for the first time in 2022.

● Hagan earned his 47th career No. 1 Funny Car qualifier and his fourth of the season with Saturday’s Q3 run (3.908 ET at 323.12 mph). This was the second straight year that Hagan won the pole for the Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals. Hagan came into the event as the defending Funny Car winner.

Leah Pruett, Driver of the Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel Dragster

“This is absolutely everything. We have the best fans in the entire nation. This is my favorite track. I’ve been trying to be emotionless all day just to do my job, but this is for Neal Strausbaugh (crew chief), Mike Domagala (co-crew chief), Ryan McGilvry (car chief), and my entire Dodge Power Brokers crew that has been flawless all weekend. I told you guys a long time ago it was coming and I couldn’t be prouder than to do it at a place like this. Thank you, Bandimere. This is the first Top Fuel win for Tony Stewart Racing, so hearing those words will never get old. For those that don’t know, Tony won his Camping World SRX Series race last night. We wanted to keep the wins in the family and get another win, so that was great. What you guys are seeing here is pure gratitude for my team and the belief that Tony has had in us. We’ve had a tough season so far, but the team is optimistic and this is deserved long-term goals and you’re seeing the short-term results of it.”

Matt Hagan, Driver of the Dodge Power Brokers Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car

“We had a really great racecar this weekend. It was nice being able to qualify No. 1 on the mountain. Going into the first round, we really weren’t expecting to smoke the tires like that. We really tried to pull things back to make things favorable for the racecar. Obviously, the mountain had a different idea about how things were going to go up here. We smoked the tires and I gave it a good peddle job for a while and gave up the ghost up there. Jack Wyatt is an underdog that you cheer for, so it’s nice to see him go some rounds. We hate it because we wanted to get Dodge a win, with this being their race. We were in a great position to do that, but the racing gods didn’t have it in store this weekend. We’ll make some adjustments and move on to Sonoma and Seattle.”

Next Up

The next event on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule is the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals July 22-24 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The event will serve as the second race in the NHRA’s Western Swing before culminating with the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals July 29-31 at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington.