Burton, DEX Imaging Team Looking To Score Points at Indy

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are headed to the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, an 82-lap, 200-mile race on the infield road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, hoping to build on their successes at the road-course races so far this season.

In the earlier races at Circuit of the America, Sonoma Raceway and Road America, Burton and the No. 21 team earned points in both Stages and came away with good points totals for the day’s efforts.

Indy’s 14-turn, 2.44-mile road course, like most others, has its own distinct characteristics, but Brian Wilson, crew chief of the No. 21 DEX Imaging team, has found success there in the past, including leading Austin Cindric to victory last year in the Xfinity Series.

“Indianapolis has a lot of great memories for me personally, both during my time on Team Penske cars racing the oval, as well as our win on the road course last year in the Xfinity series,” Wilson said. “I look forward to the strategy of the road course and intend to continue our streak of solid points days that we’ve had at all road courses this year.”

Wilson said that the rookie Burton is adapting to racing Cup cars while turning left and right on road courses.

“Harrison has done an excellent job managing the various strategies in addition to the normal challenges that road courses throw your way,” he said. “The road course at Indianapolis has a unique mix of corners. Historically we’ve had to focus on the braking zones as well as having a stable platform in the car for the sweeping switchbacks.

“I look forward to seeing what challenge we have with this year’s car this weekend.”

At Indy, the No. 21 Mustang will carry a special decal honoring the memory of long-time Wood Brothers crew member Mike Hartman, who passed away Monday, July 25th, at the age of 84.

Mr. Hartman worked on the team for 25 years before retiring in 2014.

Eddie Wood said it’s fitting that the No. 21 will carry Mr. Hartman’s decal at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since he was a season ticket holder at the Speedway for many years before he joined the race team.

Practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is set for Saturday at 9:35 a.m. followed immediately by qualifying.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to start just after 2:30 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 15 and 35.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.