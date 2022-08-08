RCR NCS Post Race Report: Michigan

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow MobilityScience Team Show Speed at Michigan International Speedway En Route to 13th-Place Finish

Finish: 13th

Start: 26th

Points: 21st

“I had fun today. Our Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet was fast all day. A caution just burned us. We had to take a wave around and there weren’t enough laps left in the race to get back up there. We drove from 15th to seventh in Stage 2. We were just too tight at that point of the race. I was completely sideways off of Turn 2 on the last lap battling to get 13th. It was fun, and I have to thank Dow and everyone who is a part of their group for everything they contribute to make our Chevys fast. On to Richmond.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Team Suffer Mechanical Issue at Michigan International Speedway

Finish: 30th

Start: 6th

Points: 12th

“We had a really good Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet today at Michigan. We were a little too tight at the beginning of the race but my crew chief, Randall Burnett, and the guys were making solid adjustments to the car and making it better. It stinks that we had a mechanical problem that ruined our day. That one really stings. I really appreciate all the people at RCR and ECR that worked so hard get us back in the race but it just wasn’t meant to be. We’ll bounce back strong next week at Richmond.” -Tyler Reddick

Austin Hill Impresses at Michigan International Speedway with Top-20 Finish in NASCAR Cup Series Debut

Finish: 18th

Start: 31st

Points: N/A

“We finished all 200 laps today at Michigan International Speedway, that was the goal and I’m happy about that. To come home 18th in my NASCAR Cup Series debut, I’ll take it. There’s room for improvement and I learned a lot in 400 miles. I tested the limits of my Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. The Cup cars are fun to drive. I can’t thank RCR, Bennett, United Rentals, Global Industrial, Alsco, Realtree, Chevrolet, and so many others enough for the opportunity. I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was a kid and at 28-years-old, I made my NASCAR Cup Series debut. Overall, it was a fun day.” -Austin Hill