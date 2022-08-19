Petty GMS Race Preview: Watkins Glen International

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at The Glen: Ty Dillon will be making his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International on Sunday driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for Petty GMS. In three previous Cup starts at the road course in Upstate New York, Dillon has completed every lap but one, and earned his best finish of 19th position in 2017.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon boasts a very impressive resume of three top-10 finishes in four starts at The Glen. His best NXS finish at the track was a fifth place run in the 2015 race, and he has also led six laps at the facility.

Road Course Rep Sheet: Dillon has finished better than where he qualified in all but one of the road course races of the 2022 season. Highlighted by two top-20 finishes at COTA and Road America, the No. 42 team has shown flashes of brilliance, most notably during the race at Indianapolis in which he ran up inside the top-15 before getting taken out in a late race crash. Heading into Watkins Glen, the road course where Ty has the most Cup experience at, an opportunity for another solid run might be in the cards.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International. From America’s favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle. ﻿- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Richmond Rebound: The No. 42 Petty GMS team certainly turned some heads during the most recent Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. After starting back in the 22nd position and overcoming early contact with another competitor, Ty Dillon managed to drive through the field and nearly worked his way into the top-10, passing some heavy hitters early on. During Stage three, Dillon would be hit with a drive-through penalty under green, and would drop down the running order. However, in an impressive showing of speed, the driver would be able to recover nicely with a 17th place result, marking his second top-20 finish in a row.

Watkins Glen Appearances: Race fans will have the opportunity to meet Ty Dillon on Sunday morning at the Team Chevy stage. Located in the Watkins Glen fan zone, Dillon will be participating in a Q&A session from 11:45 AM – 12:00 PM, so if you are attending the race, be sure to come on out and meet the driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet!

From the Drivers Seat: With momentum on your side after two impressive runs in a row, what makes you believe you can carry this into Watkins Glen?

“I personally enjoy road course racing and always see these types of tracks as an opportunity to put together some great runs at. Momentum is a real thing that can help serve as a big morale booster during this part of the season, and we are going to keep building on ours with everyone on my No. 42 Allegiant team.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

-Jones at Watkins Glen International: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International this weekend for the fifth road course of the season. Erik Jones will make his fifth start at the track in the Cup Series on Sunday afternoon for the Go Bowling at The Glen. In his previous four starts at the track, Jones has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes with a career-best finish of fourth in 2019.

In addition to his Cup starts at the track, Jones has three Xfinity Series starts at the New York road course with a best finish of eighth in 2017. Jones also has one ARCA East start at the track in 2018 and finished 19th.

-Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International will have several chances to see Erik Jones on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Ferris Display: Jones will be at the Ferris display in the Midway from 12:10 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET.

US Air Force: Following his appearance at the Ferris display, Jones will make his way to the US Air Force display from 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: Talk about Watkins Glen and competing this weekend.

“Road courses have been a struggle for us this year for sure. The last few years I felt like I was decent at road courses and had been running okay, but with this new car, it’s a pretty big change. Just trying to figure out what the car wants, what it’s going to take to make it good and what makes me comfortable on the road courses. We’re still trying to learn that. I do like road courses, especially Watkins Glen. It’s probably my favorite road course of all the ones we go to. I’m looking forward to it and seeing what we can do and hopefully going and being competitive in out FOCUSfactor Chevy. It’s definitely been a big change with the Next Gen car on the road courses and how they handle. It’s really changed the game a lot. I’ve been trying to learn that and figure it out, but I do enjoy the road courses.”

