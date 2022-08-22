Jr III Racing Returns to VIR with Double Prototype Challenge Entry

Alton, Va. (22 August 2022) – Jr III (“Junior Three”) Racing will be back in IMSA Prototype Challenge (IPC) competition this weekend, bringing a two-car campaign to Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in the second to last event of the IPC season on August 28 (8:40am ET, Peacock).

As close as the team will get to a home course advantage this season, the Charlotte-based crew will return to the Prototype Challenge hunt with Terry Olson and Courtney Crone co-driving the No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 and the solo-entry of Ari Balogh in the No. 30 Airbnb JS P320.

Crone learned a lot at her debut at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and will return to a more familiar road course at VIR. After a seven-week hiatus, she is ready to get back in the No. 3 Jr III Ligier to build upon her IPC season as she heads to VIR eighth in championship standings.

“I love VIR, and I’m super excited going into this weekend,” said Crone. “I had a good run there last year, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how the Jr III Ligier handles around the track. It turned into one of my favorite race tracks very quickly last year. With the elevation and speed of the track, it gives it a really old school feel that I love. I’m stoked that Terry (Olson) will be back in the car with me, and it will be good to get back to our regular championship hunt. I think we’ll be in a good position to get a good result this weekend.”

At the State of the Series event at Road America, Crone was named a finalist for second annual IMSA Diverse Driver Development scholarship, which would result in a great partnership with IMSA and financial support in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge in 2022.

Hopping back into the prototype for the first time since Mid-Ohio, Olson will return to the 3.27-mile track where he has had much success at in the past. In 2021, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American champion won both races in the LB Cup. Olson also got the opportunity to test the LMP3 with the dedicated Jr III Racing crew in preparation for Round 4.

“Part of the magic of VIR is understanding the nuances of each turn,” said Olson. “To go fast, I believe you need deep knowledge and experience with each and every turn. I hope my GT car experience has helped build my understanding of how to navigate this beautiful track. One of the biggest challenges of VIR is staying out of trouble. As always, my goal is to run fast and clean. Courtney (Crone) had some great laps at VIR last year, so I am very excited to be co-driving with her. As we saw in testing, Jr III brings its A game to VIR, so I expect our cars to be competitive.”

In Jr III Racing’s previous IPC season, Garett Grist and Balogh brought the No. 33 Airbnb Ligier JS P320 to the IPC podium with a bold, strategic last lap to earn a third place finish at VIR and a fastest lap of the field by Grist at 1:40.735-seconds.

With only two IMSA Prototype Challenge races remaining, the green flag for Round 4 of IPC competition waves at 8:40am ET on August 28 with flag-to-flag coverage on Peacock.