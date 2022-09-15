How to Choose SUV Tires for Snow

Almost every passionate driver loves an SUV as it lets them command the road. With plenty of cargo space and the ability to drive anywhere one wants, SUVs are the functional and stylish mode of transportation that is adored by almost all. When it comes to traveling in the snow, proper attention must be given to the tires, which do the bulk of the work. SUV tires for snow are manufactured by many brands, but how do choose them? Let’s find out.

Knowing your tire size

The first thing an SUV owner should know about the vehicle is its tire size. Normally winter and summer tires should be the same size. To get an accurate size, you can take a look at the sidewall. Purchasing tires that are too big or small, or too narrow or wide will have negative effects on the vehicle’s components as well as fuel efficiency.

Type of roads

This is a crucial factor to consider when choosing winter tires. Is your SUV traveling on city roads, side roads, or highways? In case you drive a lot, only high-quality winter tires would do the trick. This is especially important for smaller SUVs which tend to skid in poor conditions. If the SUV is driven mostly on city roads, any tire with a good price-quality ratio would suffice.

Visual comparison

One of the best ways to ascertain a tire’s quality is to go to a store and compare them visually. Pay more attention to the different tires available and their grooves, flexibility, and lateral stiffness. Larger grooves tend to provide better traction on winter surfaces, helping the car to displace snow and slush.

Snow vs. ice tires

Many people have confused between snow and ice tires, thinking them to be the same. However, ice tires are considered superior as they offer excellent traction on snow as well as ice. They are useful for application on highways and dry surfaces. You can opt for normal snow tires if you mainly drive downtown to travel through snow banks.

Handling and braking

Winter tires are considered mandatory in colder seasons as they have a major impact on handling and braking. Normal season tires lose much of their traction and flexibility when temperatures drop. Choosing specialized winter tires for SUVs will help the vehicle brake more effectively and reliably and provide better turning.

Do not mix and match tires

It is never a good idea to fit tires of different brands on the same vehicle. This can affect your driving and handling, and can also cause premature damage to some parts. It is always recommended to install identical tires of the same brand to avoid extra stress on your vehicle.

Considering tread design

When traveling on icy or snowy roads, a tire’s tread pattern plays an important role. The winter tire you choose must have a raised tread design which should be able to repel snow and ice and reduce contact with the road. Some models also have a large number of incisions in the rubber to stabilize the SUV.

Considering tire composition

Winter tires for SUVs not only have a special tread but also a special composition. These tires normally consist of a softer rubber compound which prevents the tires from getting too hard when temperatures fall. It is radically different from summer tires, which become hard in cooler temperatures, causing reduced handling.

Sipe style

Siping refers to the creation of small slits across the tread of tires. This method is particularly used for winter tires, helping them function properly on icy surfaces and snow-covered roads. With siping, tires get additional edges in the tread which enhances grip. The tires expand and contract to push snow and slush away from the tread. The more siping a tire has, the better it performs on snow and ice. However, the sipe gap should be smaller in size to avoid road noise. The siping should be done in multiple directions to maximize grip when cornering.

Why should you buy winter tires for SUVs?

Many people make the mistake of overlooking the purchase of tires for snow, especially if they already have all-season tires. Winter tires are ideal for rear-wheel-drive cars. Since these vehicles are powerful, it can be dangerous to travel in snowy conditions without the right type of tires in place. No matter what tire brand you choose, you should choose one with plenty of tread depth for icy conditions.

Conclusion

No two SUV models are created equal, which makes choosing the right winter tires even more important. Whether it’s a compact SUV or a larger one, considering factors such as tire size, type, and lifestyle come into play. Fortunately, there are multiple choices available for your SUV tire preferences whatever your needs are.