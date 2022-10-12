NASCAR: A peak into the past and future

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, established in 1984, has seen quite a few highs and lows. The premier racing fast-paced sport is one of the most popular closed-wheeled races in the world. The Cup Series is at its peak with 40+drivers and over 30 races owing to a good deal of drama, excitement, and jitters amongst the fans, drivers, teams, and owners. The command, “Start your engines”, has been cheering up fans across the globe for more than 70 years.

NASCAR’s history goes back to the Prohibition area when possession, production, transportation, and sale of alcohol were banned. People who made a living from alcohol fast-tracked in modified cars to boost their speed. They competed on dirty country roads at more than 120 mph, which eventually gave birth to stock car racing.

NASCAR is an incredible sport that can get your adrenaline rushed every time the car hits the track. Race car aficionados, cheering spectators, and the driver's determination can create a burst of zest.

Let’s walk you through the past with some fact-findings.

NASCAR was founded by William Henry Getty France, an amateur stock car driver and service station owner. With strong backing from a huge fanbase and some crazy sponsorship deals, making NASCAR is what it is today.

Despite an average weight of 3,400 pounds, a NASCAR vehicle can speed up to 200 mph.

It took almost 36 years for NASCAR to host the first-ever All-Star Race. The inaugural event was held in 1985 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR officials changed the format to a 135-lap and 3-segment structure in 1987.

Jimmie Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series titles and in 2013, he joined Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty in the Hall of Fame as the series championship leaders.

Although the sport is male-dominated, Sara Williams Christian was the first woman driver in NASCAR history and Danica Patrick was the first woman to win a NASCAR Cup Series pole in 2013.

One of the darkest moments in NASCAR history was the death of the seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt in 2001.

The first NASCAR opened in 1950 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

In 2004, NASCAR began its first season under the banner of Nextel with a new format to determine the series champion.

In 2017, NASCAR introduced a new three-stage format of racing across all national series racing.

NASCAR announced the acquisition of the Automobile Racing Club of America in 2018.

Jim France inherited the role of NASCAR chairman and CEO in 2018.

Future anticipation:

NASCAR is looking to set up its own electric racing series for which a demonstration race will be held in Los Angeles in 2023.

Besides the long and eventful history, the enthusiastic sport unveiled its next-generation racecar in North Carolina.

Kyle Larson is a big favorite to win the NASCAR Cup 2022, with the tough competition with his teammate Chase Elliot.

With an addition of the Chicago street course in 2023, the American road course is expected to slide off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Chase Elliot, Austin Cindric, and Ty Gibss look like the future faces of the sport.

NASCAR Chairman France has high remarks on the future.

Despite a decrease in popularity and a significant concern, the future looks blazingly bright.