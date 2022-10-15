CHEVROLET NCS: Tyler Reddick Records Third Pole Win of 2022 at Las Vegas

NASCAR CUP SERIES

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

SOUTH POINT 400

TEAM CHEVY POLE WINNER QUOTE & NOTES

OCTOBER 15, 2022

TYLER REDDICK RECORDS THIRD POLE OF 2022 AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Four Camaro ZL1’s to Start in Top-10

· Tyler Reddick clocked-in a lap of 29.252 seconds, at 184.603 mph, to capture the pole position for tomorrow’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

· This marks Reddick’s fourth career pole in 107 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

· Reddick’s pole gives Chevrolet its ninth NASCAR Cup Series pole win of 2022; and 732nd all-time in NASCAR Cup Series history.

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 ALSCO CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Winner Quote

There was a moment off of turns three and four that might have slowed him down a little bit. He described that to two or three people here.. what was going on there?

“Well, it didn’t slow me down. I was either going to hit the wall or if I didn’t, it was going to be a really good lap. It wasn’t my intentions to be that close. I knew I was going to have to get through (turns) three and four really well; and that wall off of turn four came a lot closer and a lot sooner than I initially anticipated.

Man, what a turnaround for our group from practice this morning. Everyone on this No. 8 ALSCO Chevrolet worked really, really hard. We weren’t really firing off in practice where we wanted to be. We were a bit off and we really went to work. We found some life in the second run. We tried a couple of things on the third run that didn’t really pan out. Just again, my team made some fantastic adjustments going into qualifying and got our car a lot closer. Still a little sketchy through (turns) one and two, but it carried a lot of speed. We learned a lot and we’ll be able to make some pretty good adjustments going into tomorrow’s race.”

What does this run tell you about getting the checkered flag and the trophy tomorrow?

“It’s a long race, that’s for sure. It’s nice to have that track position. We’ve been really fast at these 1.5-mile tracks and this is one of the first practices that we really didn’t show that, so it was really nice to turn it around like we did. We’ll have a great pit stall for tomorrow.

We have a lot to digest here. It’s still morning out here, but we have a lot of things to look at. I don’t think we need to do anything crazy, but I do think we’ll need to make some small adjustments to prepare for the race.”

Is it safe to say now that anything good that happens to you and the No. 8 team, it’s nice to have them happen as you end your time with them?

“Yeah, man. We work really, really hard as a group. We’ve come a long way in the three years. I’ve learned a lot on the Cup side as a driver and it’s been great to do it with a lot of the same people over the years. We fight together as a group. Unfortunately, we can’t always bring our families. I get to bring Alexa and Beau quite a bit. It’s tough to be away from your families, but we sure make the most of the time we have together. We enjoy working together. We have fun and we enjoy the time that we spend together at the race track and that’s the biggest thing. We get to do what we love. We get to have a lot of fun and enjoy being together as a group as we do it.”

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Tyler Reddick, No. 8 ALSCO UNIFORMS CAMARO ZL1

3rd William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1

6th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Camaro ZL1

10th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Camaro ZL1

11th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1

14th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

17th Noah Gragson, No. 48 Ally / Koker’s Garage Camaro ZL1

20th Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hooters Camaro ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

2nd Austin Cindric (Ford)

3rd William Byron (Chevrolet)

4th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

5th Joey Logano (Ford)

· At the conclusion of the Group A and B practice sessions, Ross Chastain led Chevrolet drivers to second-fastest on the speed chart, clocking in a lap of 29.452 seconds, at 183.349 mph, in his No. 1 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1.

· Joining Chastain in the Team Chevy Top-10 of practice included Erik Jones (3rd), AJ Allmendinger (4th) and Daniel Suarez (8th).

· Pole winner, Tyler Reddick, led Chevrolet to four top-10 starting spots for tomorrow’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Joining Reddick in the top-10 is William Byron (3rd), Daniel Suarez (6th) and Austin Dillon (10th).

