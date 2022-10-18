Largest Motor Racing Venues in the World

Motor racing as a sport may sound dangerous, right? A race track’s speeding, balancing, twisting, and turns often make it challenging. As such, races can be life-threatening, as witnessed by the horrible accidents that have occurred during some races in the past. Although the risk cannot be eliminated (can be controlled), thanks to modern safety protocols and precautions, things are probably much better.

When you search for motor racing, you will likely find different types of races, including Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP, and IndyCar, etc. then you get categories for dirt racing, monster truck racing, and the list goes on and on.

Arguably, the point of these races is to provide a controlled environment for race enthusiasts to showcase their skills. In this regard, we’ve rounded up some of the largest and probably the best motor racing venues below.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Located in Indianapolis, USA, it may be the largest motor racing venue with a capacity of over 250,000 attendees. The track has been active since 1909 and shares a long history of iconic racing moments. Although many races are conducted here, it is known for hosting the Indianapolis 500-mile race and the Brickyard 400.

The 2.5 miles long race track has hosted the famous FIA F1, NASCAR Sprint, IndyCar series, and many other races. Along with being the largest capacity racing venue as of 2022, it is also the third oldest permanent motor racing venue in the world. Currently, the property is owned by the Penske Corporation.

Circuit de la Sarthe

Next on the list is this racing track from France, with a capacity of over 234,000 people. Besides permanent seating, temporary seating capacity is also occasionally arranged during races. It is also one of the oldest tracks and has been active since 1923. The distinctive feature of this race track is that a part of it is open to the public the whole year.

It is located in Le Mans, Maine, and is the longest race track in the country, with over 8.4 miles. The Circuit has hosted major races like the French Grand Prix and MotoGP. Further, the track is one of the fastest race tracks, as the average speeds are reported to be around 140 mph.

Adelaide Street Circuit

The Adelaide street circuit has been active since 1985 and has conducted many major races, including the Australian Grand Prix of Formula 1. It is a temporary race track that has a capacity of around 210,000 people.

This street circuit is located in South Australia and is also known as the Adelaide Parklands circuit. It is a 2.39 miles long race track and has also won the F1 race promoter’s trophy three times.

Shanghai International Circuit

It is one of the most recent race tracks and has a capacity of about 200,000 people. It was inaugurated in 2004 and hosted its first race. The venue is famous for conducting the F1 Chinese Grand Prix and MotoGP races. The race track is 3.38 miles long, and its design is inspired by a Chinese character called Shang.

Texas Motor Speedway

This race track is popular for hosting NASCAR races. It is located in Denton County, Texas, and is 1.5 miles long. The Texas Motor Speedway has a capacity of over 180,000 people and is also the fifth biggest sporting venue in the year 2022 in the U.S.

Conclusion

Watching the motor race live with hundreds of thousands of people in one of the biggest racing venues makes the experience unforgettable. The atmosphere is exuberating, and the smell of burning rubber is unparalleled. Therefore, if you get a chance, grab onto it.