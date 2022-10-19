Xfinity 500 Preview – October 30th, 2022

2022’s Xfinity 500 is shaping up to be an exciting affair. There has been a lot of talk about who may win and whether an upset could be in the cards.

In this guide, we’ll review the chatter and give you the information you need to know before the big day on Sunday, October 30th.

We’ll also take a brief look at betting on NASCAR races, but first, let’s look at how the sport works.

About NASCAR

NASCAR has been around since 1948. Since then, the sport has grown into one of the biggest and most recognizable names in motor racing.

Throughout the year, NASCAR hosts around 1,500 races which are held around the globe, but mainly in the US, with 48 out of 50 states hosting events. Mexico, Canada, and Europe also play host.

Several competitions take place during the racing year. The most popular is the Cup Series, which is also referred to as the NCS. This takes place over 10 months, with 36 races making up the contest.

Another big competition, which we’ll focus on more below, is the Xfinity Series, and in particular the race day event, Xfinity 500. It’s a version of the sport that’s becoming increasingly popular and we’ll examine these reasons.

Betting on NASCAR

With millions of avid fans, NASCAR is also a popular sport for betting. Many people use online sportsbooks to place their bets. If using this method, you can visit odds checkers and comparison sites to make sure you get the best odds.

You can also read up on reviews and previews from Bestodds and other similar sites to ensure you take advantage of all the latest deals and offers.

In general, betting on NASCAR is pretty straightforward. You can make moneyline bets, such as backing a racer to win, or you can back them to place in the top finishing positions. You can also make proposition bets, such as betting on outcomes offered by the betting site.

How does the Xfinity 500 work?

NASCAR’s Xfinity series of races are regarded as the “minor league”. However, that perception has changed in recent years due to the increasing quality of racers as drivers from the higher divisions dropdown.

The Xfinity 500 is just one race event in the Cup Series playoff series and it’s also the final race in the Round of 8, meaning it’s of huge importance to some racers. This year it’s being held on October 30th at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

The race is contested over a massive 500 laps, with each lap being a little over half a mile. This makes it one of the shortest tracks in NASCAR, and that in itself presents an interesting challenge for drivers. It’s shaping up to be an exciting affair. Let’s see who’s involved.

Xfinity 500 preview

There are a few favorites for this final Round of 8 race and one of them is Martin Truex. He clearly loves this track; out of the last four Martinsville races, he’s won three. This makes him a strong contender to take home the crown of the day.

However, it won’t be an easy ride. Chase Elliot is another driver who many expect to clinch the first spot. He’s been in terrific form on the Martinsville track. He won here last year as well as finishing fifth, and earlier this year, he finished second.

Close behind Elliot in the eyes of the bookmakers is Denny Hamlin. He’s a terrific racer on shorter tracks. So far this season, he’s finished second twice in Richmond, finished third at Phoenix and at Martinsville, and finished seventh at Dover. He’s a wonderfully competitive racer and could have a real shot of claiming the win.

But it’s not all about the favorites. Underdogs can surprise us all, and in Xfinity 500, there are a couple who could be real competitors. One of them is Christopher Bell. He’s already had two top-five finishes in the Truck Series at Martinsville and finished seventh in the Cup Series.

William Byron is another outsider but someone who enjoys this track, finishing in the top eight in three of his last four races in Martinsville.

If you’re looking to bet on the Xfinity 500, then backing one of these long-shot picks to place in the top five could see you walk away with a decent return. You never know, they just may win.