How To Get The Best Deals From Car Dealers Auckland

Despite mixed reactions regarding the automobile industry’s prospects for 2023, experts project that worldwide car sales will continue to rise, especially in countries like New Zealand, where vehicles are necessary.

A recent global survey shows New Zealand has the highest number of cars per capita, with almost 697 vehicles per one thousand people. Private vehicles play a significant role in the country’s transport system, with some households maintaining two to three cars.

If you’re a car owner looking to replace an aging auto, heading to car dealerships is better than looking for private sellers who might sell you a lemon car. Doing these things can help you get the deals in and out of Auckland.

Make a shortlist and compare

Because of the hefty car costs, it pays to take your time and do your homework. Determine your goals and reasons for getting one before approaching at least three car dealers Auckland has on its list of reputable businesses.

Besides knowing the vehicle’s main features, determine its current value. For instance, a light and compact car that costs NZD$ 20,000 is already considered affordable based on the country’s current prices. Knowing and comparing the car’s features, actual condition, and cost is paramount in spotting the best deal.

Get pre-approved

If purchasing a vehicle through a mortgage, get pre-approved to know how much money you can lend. Tell your dealer to send a list of cars within the price range. Shop around and choose a lender with the lowest interest rates and shortest terms for the best savings.

Be updated with the best car deals

Manufacturers often have store or country-specific deals to encourage more buyers. While these may not be necessary for NZ, asking car manufacturers for updated information about their deals, vouchers, and other money-saving schemes doesn’t hurt. Subscribing to your favorite car manufacturer’s account has the same effect, providing you leverage during negotiations.

Look for dealer certifications

Car dealers are subject to regulations and must only sell acceptable or good-quality vehicles. Still, a second-hand car buyer must test and inspect the car, with the help of a trusted mechanic, to ensure its overall performance.

Refer to a car selling and fixing checklist for a quick automobile evaluation. Otherwise, look for dealer or manufacturer certifications. Doing so prevents you from spending too much on maintenance and ownership costs.

Good timing is key

Waiting for the best time to buy a car may sound counterintuitive, especially as great deals are often the first to expire. If you’re willing to wait, study the car sales cycles to increase your chances of getting a great car at the best price. Consider the following points:

Visit the dealership early in the week and before payday so you can negotiate well.

Purchase cars toward the end of the month, when dealers are either pressed to meet sales quotas or have already met them. Either way, they’re likely more willing to entertain bargaining clients looking to stretch their budget.

For the same reason, check out cars close to quarterly dues or towards the end of March, June, September, or December.

Buyers can visit the dealership and establish a cordial relationship with the salespersons, who are more likely to update you when good deals crop up.

Don’t be afraid to negotiate

Auto sellers want to profit, while buyers intend to pay the lowest price for a great car. Before bargaining, prospective buyers must be aware of the vehicle’s market price and condition.

If you can’t find a vehicle in the same or better condition at a lower price, it’s an offer that’s hard to miss.

Pay in cash

Car dealers are mostly open to haggling, especially if you’re paying in cash. Although less practiced in NZ, asking for car price cuts or discounts is common worldwide, whether for slightly used or newly-released vehicles. You can start by asking for a five percent discount for new cars and more for used vehicles.

Say no to “extra” offers

Before signing the documents and closing the deal, some dealers might offer you a range of add-ons like extended warranties and interior modification packages to “sweeten” the deal. Skip these offers since you can get them at lower prices outside the dealership.

Final thoughts

Taking heed of the points above lets car buyers know what to look for and how to prepare when purchasing their next car. Start by setting your goals and budget and comparing prices at different dealerships. For better bargaining power, move on to know the vehicle’s actual condition, market price, and sales cycles.

Even if you can’t get the car for the desired price, get it as long as you’re sure it’s the best offer. Conversely, there’s no shame in walking away, especially if you can get a better deal elsewhere.