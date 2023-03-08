NCS AT PHOENIX RACEWAY: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

WRAPPING UP OUT WEST

Carrying the momentum from three consecutive trips to victory lane, Chevrolet drivers and teams in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will head to Phoenix Raceway for the final stop of the western swing. The one-mile Arizona tri-oval will not only host the first short-track race of 2023, but also feature the highly anticipated debut of a new aerodynamic rules package that will be run on the series’ short ovals and road courses this season.

Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 will mark the NCS’s 54th appearance at Phoenix Raceway. Chevrolet is heading to the venue with a series-leading 25 wins. The manufacturer’s most recent NCS win at the track came in November 2021 when Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson clinched Chevrolet’s 33rd driver’s championship in NASCAR’s premier series.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will also make the trek to Avondale, Arizona, with Saturday’s United Rentals 200 kicking-off the doubleheader race weekend. Both series will take on Phoenix Raceway twice this season with the venue returning as the site of NASCAR’s championship weekend for the fourth consecutive season.

CHEVROLET LOOKING TO GO FOUR-FOR-FOUR

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron continued Chevrolet’s early-season success by leading the manufacturer to its third consecutive NCS victory of 2023 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 25-year-old North Carolina native became the third driver from the third different Chevrolet team to collect a win in NASCAR’s premier series this season.

“I think since the beginning of last year, Chevrolet has had a really good product, a really good car,” said Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 team. “That group just did a really good job of giving us a good body. We have great engines. Either camp you get engines, they work together.”

Byron joins fellow Chevrolet drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Camaro ZL1) and Kyle Busch (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1) on the season’s win list, making it the first time since 2010 that the same manufacturer has won the first three points-paying races of a NCS season. Chevrolet was the last manufacturer to accomplish that feat with wins recorded by Jamie McMurray (Daytona – Feb. 14, 2010) and Jimmie Johnson (Fontana – Feb. 21, 2010; Las Vegas – Feb. 28, 2010).

“We’ve got good teams and the teams are working together better now than we ever have,” continued Fugle. “I think there’s something to be said for that. Eric Warren (Chevrolet’s Director of NASCAR Programs) is pushing all of that. Just really proud of the Chevrolet bunch and how they’re pushing us to work together to get better as a group.”

BOWTIE’S BACK-TO-BACK PODIUM SWEEPS

William Byron not only led Hendrick Motorsports to its first NCS win of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but also a sweep of the top-three finishing positions. Kyle Larson (No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1) took the checkered flag in the runner-up position with Alex Bowman (No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1) finishing third, marking the third time in the organization’s history that the Chevrolet team swept the top-three spots in a race. The organization’s last podium sweep happened at Dover Motor Speedway in May 2021, with the team taking it one step further to place all four of its drivers in the top four (Bowman – race winner; Larson – second; Chase Elliott – third; Byron – fourth).

Chevrolet has now taken the top-three finishing positions in two of the three points-paying NCS races this season, with the manufacturer also claiming a one-two-three-four finish at Auto Club Speedway just one week prior.

WEEKEND SWEEP IN THE DESERT

The Bowtie brand took control of the tripleheader race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, claiming the victories across all three NASCAR national series races at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval last weekend.

﻿In his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCTS) start of the season, Kyle Busch drove his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) Silverado RST to the win, extending Busch’s series-leading NCTS win count to 63. The triumph also marked KBM’s first win under the Chevrolet banner after the organization joined the manufacturer at the beginning of 2023.

﻿NXS points leader Austin Hill became the first repeat winner of the season, taking his No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Camaro SS team to victory lane in Saturday’s NXS Alsco Uniforms 300.

﻿William Byron’s win in Sunday’s NCS Pennzoil 400 capped off Chevrolet’s weekend sweep. The victory was Byron’s first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and his fifth career victory in 183 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

On three separate occasions in 2022, Chevrolet drivers powered the Bowtie brand to a weekend sweep when all three NASCAR national series contested on the same weekend:

NCTS at Mid-Ohio (July 9, 2022): Parker Kligerman, No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Silverado RST

NXS at Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 9, 2022): Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Camaro SS

NCS at Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 10, 2022): Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

NCTS at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 29, 2022): Grant Enfinger, No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado RST

NXS at Indianapolis Road Course (July 30, 2022): AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro, SS

NCS at Indianapolis Road Course (July 31, 2022): Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1

NCTS at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2, 2022): Matt DiBenedetto, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Silverado RST

NXS at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2, 2022): AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS

NCS at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 3, 2022): Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

WINNING WAYS WITH RCR

With the 2023 season in full swing, a common force has been at the top of the leaderboard: Richard Childress Racing. The Chevrolet team has made it’s way to victory lane in either the NCS or NXS in each of the first three race weekends this season. The impressive streak started with Austin Hill’s win in the NXS season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, marking the 28-year-old Georgia native’s second consecutive triumph in the event. The following weekend, Kyle Busch claimed the win at Auto Club Speedway in just his second points-paying start with the organization. Most recently, Hill became the first repeat winner of the NXS season, making a last-lap pass to take the victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With a combined three wins and two drivers already locked into a playoff spot in their respective series, Richard Childress Racing is proving to be an early force to be reckoned with this season.

PACING IN THE STANDINGS

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain took over the top spot in the NCS points standings following a third-place finish at Auto Club Speedway, marking the first time in his career that he has led the standings in NASCAR’s premier series. Chastain will head to Phoenix Raceway maintaining the lead after accumulating points in both stages and taking home a 12th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Other Chevrolet drivers holding a top-five position in the standings are Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez, sitting in the second and fourth positions, respectively. Bowman and Suarez are the only two drivers that have yet to finish outside of the top-10 in the series’ first three races this season.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· NASCAR Cup Series victories by active Chevrolet drivers at Phoenix Raceway:

Kyle Busch – 3 (2019, 2018, 2005)

Kyle Larson – 1 (2021)

Chase Elliott – 1 (2020)

· In 53 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Phoenix Raceway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 25 victories. Chevrolet team Hendrick Motorsports leads the series in wins at the track with 12, recorded among seven drivers: Terry Labonte (1994), Kyle Busch (2005), Jeff Gordon (2007, 2011), Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2008 sweep, 2009), Mark Martin (2009), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2015), Chase Elliott (2020) and Kyle Larson (2021).

· William Byron delivered Chevrolet its third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, making it the first time since 2010 that the same manufacturer has won the first three points-paying races of a NCS season.

· Chevrolet’s first three NASCAR Cup Series wins of 2023 have been recorded by drivers from three different Chevrolet teams: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing) and William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports).

· Chevrolet drivers swept the top-three finishing positions for the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race. Hendrick Motorsports recorded a one-two-three finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, marking the third time in the organization’s history to accomplish that feat.

· Chevrolet drivers have taken at least 50 percent of the top-10 finishing positions in each of the first three NASCAR Cup Series races of 2023, with at least three different Chevrolet teams contributing to the manufacturer’s top-10 finishes in each of those races.

· Chevrolet drivers Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez are the only two drivers to record top-10 finishes in each of the first three NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

· With three races in the books for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chevrolet leads the manufacturer and driver points standings in both series. The reigning Manufacturer Champion leads the NCS manufacturer points standings by 22 points, while also leading the NXS manufacturer points standings by nine points.

· With its 41 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver’s Championships, and 836 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

· Chevrolet will pace the field at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. The Camaro SS will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s United Rentals 200 and the Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1

How do you feel going into Phoenix this weekend?

“We’ve been back to Phoenix since the fall race last year and tested with NASCAR. We’ll have a different aero package with less downforce that we’ll be working through this weekend. It’s a steep hill we are going to have climb to be as competitive as we were in the fall at Phoenix. It’s going to feel like a different racecar this weekend. I think the topic will be how much less downforce we all have and how much we are all sliding around. We will find out if it actually makes the racing better.”

Qualifying was admittedly a challenge last year. Anything different at Phoenix this year?

“I just try to wrap my head around putting the car at the limit for one lap. Its high risk, but it is high reward to start up front. Last fall at Phoenix it obviously took us a while to get up front and we don’t want that to happen again.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BETMGM MARCH MATCHUPS CAMARO ZL1

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“Our RCR teams have had a strong start to the 2023 season and we’re looking to keep the momentum up this weekend. Phoenix Raceway is a tough short track and one of those places where you hit it, or you don’t. This track is challenging. I’m looking forward to it though because it’s such a fun track for drivers. It could be a good place for the No. 3 BetMGM team.”

How do you feel about the whole West Coast swing?

“I like the West Coast swing. The first race can be pretty tough. I usually come back home after that one, but my family and I stay out between Las Vegas and Phoenix. It’s a fun trip for us. We get some good racing in to start the season. You can really see and evaluate where you are at compared to the competition. We get to race on three different types of tracks. Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway are all quite different. It’s a good start to the season on the West Coast.”

Phoenix Raceway can bore a lot of fruit for the end of the season since that is where the Championship race is held. How important is Phoenix Raceway’s Spring race for the end of the season?

“Our goal is to get to the Championship, so Phoenix Raceway should be a very important race for us. I want to go out there and perform. Phoenix Raceway hasn’t been a great place for us recently, so we’ve got to get our cars better for that type of track.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on racing at Phoenix Raceway:

“I enjoy Phoenix (Raceway). 2021 was a great ending for us there, getting the win and (NASCAR Cup Series) championship. I feel like we’re usually on the cusp of being able to lead laps and win races there. It’s a unique track. Different than any other race track we go to. The shape of it, the size of it, the banking, etc. is unique to Phoenix. I also bought a place out here (Scottsdale) a handful of months ago, so it’s kind of like a home race for me now and I really enjoy going there.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Daniels on the benefit of extra track time at Phoenix:

“This past Sunday was good for us. I really felt like we would have had a great day in California but unfortunately, we missed out on that. Taking the momentum that we’ve had of those good performances (and) a little bit of confidence built from Vegas will be good going into Phoenix. Phoenix is still going to be a big unknown with the new package. None of the Hendrick (Motorsports) cars got to test in January with the new package. We haven’t had our hands on it or been able to touch it and feel it at the track. We will have to make best use of our practice time at the track on Friday and hopefully get it dialed in.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1

How critical are managing the restarts at Phoenix?

“Phoenix restarts are fun, they’re challenging but fun. You know you have that big, wide front straightaway where the dogleg is that you can go all the way to the flat down on the apron and be five, six, seven wide or whatever and then you have to funnel down into a two-wide turn. That gets a little dicey but you know it’s cool when you can run different lines and kind of be out of the crowd a little bit and make some passes on some restarts and get some positions on that. I’ve been fortunate to be fast on some restarts in years past and that kind of helps me get some spots right off the bat on a restart. And then you kind of settle in line and you go racing from there.”

Is it easy to get a speeding penalty on pit road at Phoenix?

“To me I don’t think speeding on pit road is that easy or different at Phoenix versus Bristol or Martinsville or even Richmond for that matter. The timing lines are all pretty well written out and you kind of have an idea of what you’re supposed to do when you roll through the corners and stuff like that but yeah it’s a little dicey with having to lower and raise your speed for the different sections of pit road. I think that’s where the good guys really excel and I feel like I’m one of those good guys.”

JOSH BERRY, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1

Berry on preparing for Phoenix:

“Alan (Gustafson) and the entire team have been great to work with this week in getting me prepared for Phoenix (Raceway). Last week was a last-minute situation and my first time in a Next Gen, so to get the opportunity this week to be at the shop and sit down and talk through a lot of things with everyone on the team has been extremely helpful. This is still a really difficult situation and we’re all thinking about Chase (Elliott). We want him back and healthy as soon as he’s able. In the meantime, I’m thankful for the opportunity to fill in for him on the ovals.”

ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1

Gustafson on preparing for Phoenix with Josh Berry:

“This week there’s still been a lot of work to do, but we have a much better idea of what Josh needs for the cockpit, his seat and everything around that. Just going through all of that and being able to spend some time with Josh has been good. Having driven this car is the biggest thing for him and we’re now going to be more prepared heading to Phoenix (Raceway). Having that practice will be a big deal. Having those 50 minutes will help a bunch because we don’t really know his tendencies and driving style – what he would need relative to some of the other drivers. It will be nice to get that time and be able to draw some correlation and understanding.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1

“Phoenix will be interesting with the new, lower downforce aero package they are coming out with. Practice will be very important to go out there and get a good feel for it with the new car. I felt like we learned a few things in the fall race last year, so hopefully we can take what we learned and match it up with the aero package and try to make our short track program better. I felt like that was our weakness last year, so we are definitely going to focus hard on that to get ready for the short tracks we have coming up.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1

Byron on the importance of track position at Phoenix:

“I think that the craziest thing at Phoenix (Raceway) is the restarts. It’s all about lane choice and setting yourself heading into turn one. Track position is important throughout the whole race. Once you lose it, it’s hard to gain it back. We’ll be running the new short-track package for the first time this weekend and I’ll be interested to see how it does since I wasn’t one of the drivers to test it earlier this year. We have momentum on our side after the win last week, but we want to keep that going for sure.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1

Fugle on what he expects for this weekend at Phoenix:

“I’m interested to see how this weekend goes. We have a very small taste of what happened at the organizational test that happened in January. They never tested exactly what we’re racing. We don’t know what to expect honestly. It’s like a simulation game and we hope we just have all the right information to work from. We’ll do our best to make all our changes during practice Friday.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

“As an organization, Phoenix is one of our weaker tracks, but it’s also a track that you have to go into with a new mindset. Phoenix is always changing, due to the resin formula, as well as the new, short-track package, so there are some unknowns going into the weekend. I feel like we’ve had decent speed at Phoenix in the past, so hopefully we are able to get a feel for the track early and execute.”

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1

“I’ve had some great success at Phoenix and we have some good notes from the No. 43’s test earlier this year. We had a tough race in Vegas last week and have some things to work on, but I love going to Phoenix and have had some really great runs there. We need a solid weekend – a good qualifying session and a good race – and that is our focus.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

You and your team were able to test back in January. What are some key takeaways from your time spent in the session to help your team prepare for this weekend?

“Yeah, hopefully we are able to take some of what we learned from the test there as far as this new aero package goes. It’s nice to have some at least have some laps on it compared to the rest of the field and have somewhat of an idea of how the car is going to drive and handle. We did a couple of long runs as well at the test, so we have a baseline of where our car is going to trend. You know, Phoenix was a tough track for our LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team last year, but we got better in the second race, so hopefully with some of this extra knowledge, we can go out there and have a solid run with the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 THOMAS’ CAMARO ZL1

“Phoenix, not real sure there’s a lot that is new with the downforce package. We have some notes from the test, and we have some ideas that should make us good. We will see how it shakes out in practice.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY BEST FRIENDS CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on his expectations heading to Phoenix:

“We have started off this season really strong and Phoenix (Raceway) is a place I have circled on my calendar. I ran good there once and haven’t had that kind of performance since then, so I am always eager to get back there and try to find success with it being my home track. Blake (Harris) and I are doing all we can to get ready for the race. I know the team is putting in the work to get our No. 48 Ally Chevy ready to hit the track. I am just ready to get hit the track and get my redemption.”

BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY BEST FRIENDS CAMARO ZL1

Harris on the start of the 2023 season:

“When you look back at the start of our season, it starts with Daytona (International Speedway). We missed all the wrecks and scored some good stage points – it was a good points day. At the last two intermediates, we have had a lot of speed in our race cars. We had a solid day on pit road in Las Vegas. Having fast race cars and track position is really giving us the chance to capitalize early in the season. We focused on execution throughout the races and have been able to stay up front. We have scored stage points in every stage expect one at Daytona. Being able to get a top 10 in the first three points races this season is really important. You have to be able to score stage points and have to have good finishes to put yourself in a prime position to make the playoffs, which is our focus. That is certainly something we plan on continuing at Phoenix (Raceway). Our expectation is to run in the top 10 and be able to capitalize at the end of the race.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

How is your season so far?

“We are off to a good start. We have had rocket ships at most of the races. You can always be better, but Trackhouse Racing is giving us great equipment and our pit stops have been really fast this season.”

Three top-10s in three races. Is a top-10 the expectation in each race now?”

“No. It’s to win.”

How helpful will be Friday’s practice in Phoenix?

“It will be helpful for everyone as we try to get used to the new low downforce package and try to get into a rhythm. I don’t really have an answer on what is going to happen. It’s going to be different but we won’t know until Friday.”

How do you feel the response has been to you as far as attracting your fellow Hispanics into the sport? But how much do you think you have helped being at the Cup level?

“You know, it helps a lot. I’ve been doing this already for several years. I have noticed that every year, with a lot of work from myself, NASCAR, my sponsors, the racetracks, the Daniel’s Amigos, every year we get better, every year we have a bigger community on the track.

“But something I learned is that consistent work is paying off, is getting better. But success on track just brings it to a whole different level. At the end of the day you are going to be way more attached to something if you know that your guy and your person that is just like you – in my case obviously Hispanic – is being successful. In my opinion, winning races, being in the Playoffs, contending almost every weekend, that played a huge role.

“And in my opinion, 2022 has been the biggest step I have seen in my racing career in Cup when it comes to the Hispanic community. So it’s amazing. I feel like we are in a huge momentum right now. Obviously 2023 we’re expecting to be an even more successful season.

“I think myself, NASCAR, Coca-Cola, Freeway Insurance and all the people that helped me put these things together, we are definitely moving the needle.”



