Jr III Racing Kicks Off IMSA WeatherTech Season at Sebring

Sebring, Fla. (13 March 2023) – Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing will head to Sebring International Raceway for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring to kick off its 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign this weekend. The visit to the Florida track marks the second of two back-to-back IMSA event weekends for the Charlotte-based squad.

Piloting the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier JS P320 will be Jr III Racing regulars Ari Balogh and Garett Grist; Dakota Dickerson will complete the lineup for the second consecutive year.

The 2022 season marked Jr III Racing’s first IMSA WeatherTech championship campaign, and the team and drivers showed that they were well prepared for the challenge. Jr III Racing ended the season with four podium finishes, helping pave the path to finishing third in the championship point standings. Jr III Racing started its IMSA program in Prototype Challenge in 2019, growing its competitive presence in that paddock and then building on that program with a WeatherTech effort starting in 2022.

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours weekend will mark Jr III Racing’s second WeatherTech start at the former Florida airfield. Last season, the trio of Balogh, Grist, and Dickerson teamed up to score a runner-up finish.

“We had a great race last year at Sebring, and I think we can do it again this year,” said Dickerson. “I enjoy racing with Ari (Balogh) and Garett (Grist) and honestly the whole Jr III Racing crew. This team is a family, and it’s great to be a part of it. Sebring can be a tough track, but I don’t doubt that we can get back on the podium.”

The Sebring event weekend will include the World Endurance Championship 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday, followed by the marquee event on Saturday, March 18th, with IMSA’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“We are ready to be back at the track,” said Grist. “We have been lucky to have some time testing at Sebring before the Twelve Hour. It seems like it has been such a long off-season since we didn’t compete in Daytona for the 24 Hour, but I think that time has been used to our advantage because we’ve had more time to prepare for the season ahead. We’ve made many improvements during the offseason, and I can’t wait to see how the season plays out.”

Catch live coverage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Peacock TV starting at 10 am ET on Saturday, March 18th. Continuing coverage of all twelve hours will be on Peacock, with the final six hours also being covered on USA Network starting at 4:30 pm ET.