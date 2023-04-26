Weekend schedule for Dover

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Dover Motor Speedway. Friday evening will showcase the ARCA Menards Series East and the Xfinity Series will take center stage Saturday afternoon.

The Cup Series will close out the weekend with the Würth 400 race on the one-mile concrete paved oval track known as the ‘Monster Mile. Eight active drivers have previously won at Dover with Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. topping the list with three wins each.

Chase Elliott has been to victory lane twice (2022, 2018) and is the defending race winner while Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski have each claimed the checkered flag once.

The Xfinity Series race at Dover is the final round of the Dash 4 Cash competition. Cole Custer, Jeb Burton, Sheldon Creed and Parker Kligerman will be eligible to claim the $100,000 bonus.

The Craftsman Truck Series will have the week off and will return to competition Saturday, May 6 at Kansas Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 28

1 p.m.: ARCA Practice (All Entries) No TV

2:10 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying (Impound/Timed/All Entries) No TV

5:35 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 125 (125 Laps) FloRacing.com

3:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound/Single Vehicle/2 Laps/All Entries) FS1

Post Xfinity Series Qualifying on Press Pass

Saturday, April 29

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS2/PRN (FS1 at 11 a.m.)

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying on Press Pass

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series A-GAME 200

Stages – 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,361,382

Post Xfinity Series race on Press Pass

Sunday, April 30

2 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400

Stages – 120/250/400 Laps = 400 Miles

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,629,649

Post Cup Series race on Press Pass