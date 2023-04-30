Cup race postponed to Monday

If you have a personal day, use it.
NASCAR postponed the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday, due to unyielding rain. The Cup Series’ annual trek to the Monster Mile will start at noon, ET. FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV broadcast and PRN/SiriusXM will carry the radio broadcast.
After rain washed out practice and qualifying, Saturday, NASCAR used its competitive metric to set the field. As a result of his win at Talladega Superspeedway, Kyle Busch will lead the field to green.
This is the second year in a row rain pushed a Cup Series race at Dover to Monday.