No More Dilemma Between Cross-Country Ability and Speed: Top 5 Fastest SUVs

When Land Rover and Jeep tried to promote the “Sport Utility Vehicle” theme more than half a century ago (think of the Land Rover Series I or the classic Wagoneer), they had one big problem: their cars were in no way associated with speed. Indeed, the original Land Rover Series I could run out of gas before reaching 60 mph. But the situation has changed since then.

Now the world is driving the Aston Martin DBX707, an SUV that staggers the imagination with an incredible 190 mph. To date, this is the fastest car, formally related to SUVs, but many other models follow it literally on the heels.

The Indy Auto Man experts offer the top 5 SUVs that can outrun a sports sedan. Despite their large curb weights and the aerodynamics that suffer from their sheer size, these vehicles are surprisingly fast. At least in places with no speed limits and long and straight roads.

5. Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat (177mph)

The Durango SRT Hellcat is one of two seven-seat SUVs on this list. A seven-seater SUV, in theory, has no right to be too fast, but the maximum speed of the Durango SRT Hellcat is 177 mph, and this is not a typo. It has the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, with the same torque but more power at 710 hp. This family SUV was introduced only in 2021, abandoned, and then returned in 2023, but with a Hemi engine. It epitomizes everything Dodge is proud of – crazy power and bold design.

4. Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (186 mph)

The Turbo GT is available only in the body of the Cayenne Coupe. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 produces 631 hp, 849 Nm, and this is enough for the Turbo GT to accelerate to 186 mph. In addition, it is also the most dynamic SUV on this list, with acceleration to sixty in 3.1 seconds. And the quarter-mile run is 11.6 sec, exactly on par with the more powerful Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but it was the Turbo GT that set the Nürburgring lap record.

3. Audi RS Q8 (optional 190 mph)

While the standard RS Q8 only hits 174 mph, the optional package raises the limit to 190 mph. In this case, all 591 liters are used with 800 Nm of torque available from the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. However, the power of the Audi engine is not surprising because it is very similar to what is under the hood of other cars on this list, including the Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne. At the same time, the standard RS Q8 MSRP is only 114,500 thousand dollars, which makes it perhaps the most affordable car on this list.

2. Bentley Bentayga Speed (190 mph)

The Bentayga Speed is the second seven-seater on this list, the most comfortable, and also one of the fastest. The powerful 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 works almost imperceptibly, with its 626 hp with 900 Nm of torque. It reaches 190 mph and almost outruns the Urus, but when an experienced driver will notice that access to all its power requires pushing harder on the pedal. After all, it is designed in such a way that the movement is as smooth and comfortable as possible. And while a Dodge or Jeep makes a crazy noise when accelerating, the Bentayga Speed ​​accelerates with utmost nobility.

1. Aston Martin DBX707 (193mph)

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the longest straight road is in Saudi Arabia—the length of one of the sections of Highway 10 is almost 150 miles. And if you could find a way to put the DBX707 on par with any of the SUVs on this list, it would come first. A top speed of 193 mph laurels it of being the fastest luxury SUV in the world. The DBX707 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. In this respect is not inferior to the Cayenne Turbo GT. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 produces 697 hp. with 899 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed wet clutch gearbox. Even though electric vehicles (like the Tesla Model X) seem faster at first glance, they fizzle out at higher speeds, and the DBX707 eventually overtakes them. So right now, Aston is the fastest SUV in the world.