Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford Team North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Bringing the popular Boot Barn livery back to the NASCAR Cup Series, Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team is ready for the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Gilliland will compete in Sunday’s All-Star Open in hopes of advancing into the All-Star race on Sunday. The Open will be a 100-lap race.

COMPETITION NOTES:

﻿Like many, Gilliland comes into North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time. But Gilliland is comfortable around North Carolina short tracks. Gilliland competed in late model stock cars around the Carolinas before advancing in his career.

Gilliland also raced on short tracks in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Series where he won two consecutive championships.

﻿CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“I don’t think you can find a NASCAR fan who is not excited for this All-Star weekend and the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to North Wilkesboro Speedway. It is a historic track and it is a huge part of our sports roots.

“We have to race into the All-Star race, but we have the driver to get it done. The Boot Barn Ford looks great and Todd is going to give it everything he has.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I do not know if anyone knows what will happen when we get out there for the Open race. We are going to see a lot of tire wear and we will all be fighting for grip. But it fits my driving style. I love the short tracks and all the action.

“We have an impressive looking Boot Barn Ford Mustang. It is so cool looking and it is all about us getting it into the big show on Sunday.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.