Why Is It Cheaper To Rent A Car From The Airport? Detailed Guide

Introduction

Why is it cheaper to rent a car from the airport? While renting a car from the airport is generally more expensive due to added fees and taxes, there are exceptions where it could be significantly cheaper.

This may come as a surprise to some, as airport rental locations are notorious for adding on extra fees and taxes.

Yes, times are changing, and the rental sector is also growing and with completion. And guess what! It’s you, the consumer that laughs last.

For instance, if you happen to be in Bozeman, Montana, you can try out car rental at Bozeman airport by Explore Rentals where they have options that are way cheaper and affordable. So why is it cheaper to rent a car from the airport? Continue reading to find out.

Here is Why Renting a Car from Airport Might Be Cheaper!

It is important to note that, in general, renting a car from the airport might cost you more than renting one off-airport. And as explained earlier, this has to do with the associated fees of the respective airport.

In fact, it has been found to be 26% more expensive to rent a car at the airport than in downtown locations in some cases.

However, there are some occasions where airport car rental might be cheaper, and this may depend on the individual company and other factors such as;

Off-peak travel – Traveling during off-peak periods can help you save money on several aspects of your trip, including car rentals.

You can take advantage of lower rental rates offered by airport rental companies by being flexible with your travel dates and booking during a less popular time of year or day.

Rental companies may be more inclined to offer discounts and promotions to attract customers during slower periods, making it a perfect opportunity to snag a great deal on a rental car.

Loyalty programs – If you’re a frequent car renter, it’s wise to enroll in rental car loyalty programs to take advantage of exclusive rates and discounts.

Several car rental companies offer these programs, allowing members to earn rewards points, free upgrades, and other benefits.

As a member, when you rent from the airport, you may qualify for exclusive discounts and promotions that make an airport rental car more affordable.

Some loyalty programs even offer perks such as priority service and expedited check-in. To ensure you get the best deal, compare the loyalty program rates with regular rental rates to maximize your savings.

Longer rental periods – Renting from the airport can be a wise choice financially if you’ll be using it for an extended period.

Several airport car rental companies offer discounts on longer rental periods, which can help you save money on your overall rental cost. These discounts vary from a percentage off the daily rental rate to a flat fee discount.

By taking advantage of such discounts for longer rental periods, you can enjoy the convenience and flexibility of a rental car while keeping your travel costs in check.

Benefits Of Renting A Car From The Airport

Renting a car from the airport can offer several benefits for travelers looking to explore their destination on their terms. Here are some reasons you should rent a car from the airport.

Drive the car right from the airport – Renting a car from the airport allows you to pick up the car as soon as you land, eliminating the need to rely on other modes of transportation to reach the off-airport rental car.

Freedom – You get to travel to your destination on your conditions. You can create your schedule, make unplanned stops, and capture picturesque moments, along the way.

Cost-effective – Depending on your travel plans, rental needs, and current market situation, renting a car from the airport can be more cost-effective than other options. Airport rental car companies may offer discounts for longer rental periods.

Comfort and convenience – Today, most rental cars at the airport are equipped with modern amenities to make your ride even better. GPS and Bluetooth-enabled speakers are standard features in most rental cars.

Families can even request a car with video screens in the back to entertain the kids.

Additionally, some rental services offer a hotline for any assistance you may need during your rental period.

Tips For Saving Money On Car Rentals

Renting a vehicle can be a great way to enhance your journey, but it can also be costly if you’re not careful.

Luckily, there are numerous tips to help you cut down on car rental expenses. With these tips in mind, you can save a lot regarding transportation.

Peer-to-peer car-sharing services – This is not the best option if you are in a hurry, as you might have to wait a little longer to get a car due to unpredictability.

Take advantage of coupons – Whether you find them online, in travel magazines, or through rental car loyalty programs, coupons can help you score a better deal on your rental. You can even upgrade to a higher vehicle class for the same price.

Package deal through travel agencies – Most travel agencies offer package deals that consist of flights, hotels, and car rentals. Combining your car rental with other parts of your journey could often save you some money.

Compare prices – As a rule of thumb, compare prices to ensure you get the best deal. Some folks have reported paying as much as $ 100 per day and, on other occasions, as low as $ 10 per day.

Conclusion

We hope we’ve answered the question, why is it cheaper to rent a car from the airport? And the information provided was useful in helping you plan for your trip.

While airport rental car prices are generally higher due to some added fees, some companies offer lower prices depending on the location.

However, as controversial as it may seem, renting a car from the airport can be a cost-effective way to travel after touching down.

Researching and comparing prices from various rental companies to find the best deal is important.