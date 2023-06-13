NASCAR Gained Respect After Le Mans Performance

In some races, you’re not looking for a podium finish. Instead, you’re looking for respect.

Considered a long shot to win (and rightfully so), NASCAR competed at Le Mans for the first time since 1976. Decades have flown by without a NASCAR stock car making its way to the hollowed grounds of a Le Mans race.

That all changed in 2023.

While NASCAR’s Garage 56 Camaro failed to be crowned champions (NASCAR was entered in a class reserved for non-competitors), the stock car’s 39th overall positioning justified thousands of miles and tests to compete at the premier event. Known as the world’s most prestigious endurance race, seeing what NASCAR could accomplish was a spectacle of its own. The racing world gathered around to see what Garage 56 could produce in an event not built for their specific car.

NASCAR entered unfamiliar territory and made its mark. For a team looking to see what they could muster against the world’s most innovative cars, Garage 56 put some respect on its name.

The Garage 56 Camaron competed and showed up, finishing with 285 laps and 2415.66 miles. NASCAR looked to make a name for itself in Europe and they did exactly that. There was a potential for catastrophe but Garage 56 battled hard. For some, that could have been their first introduction to NASCAR and its capabilities. And for the team, that’s all they could ever ask for.

Of course, NASCAR bettors and fans of stock car racing knew of their capabilities. Stock car racing is dominant in the United States and the sport is looking to expand its reach around the globe. With initiatives in Mexico, Canada, and Europe, NASCAR is looking to hit markets outside of the United States. Ontario sports betting apps are seeing increased activity as well, from the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series to NASCAR’s top competition. NASCAR’s attempt at expanding beyond its current environment has paid off from a fan perspective to a business and betting perspective.

And at Le Mans, NASCAR was looking to further its reach in the motorsports world.

It will be interesting to see what NASCAR has planned for the future to expand around the globe. Its most recent appearance at Le Mans could help draw eyes to its product and its recent push into markets like Europe, Canada, and Mexico have gone swimmingly for the brand. While Formula 1 may dominate the motorsport scene, NASCAR is doing everything in its power to reach new audiences.

Creating a social media presence can do wonders for NASCAR too. Social media companies like TikTok, Reddit, and Instagram have boosted the viewership of products, especially with younger audiences. If NASCAR could solidify a deal with a streaming service like Netflix, that would help boost viewership as well.

Fans of NASCAR can look back at Garage 56 and applaud the team’s attempt. No one knew for certain what would happen at Le Mans, but NASCAR pulled it off in fine fashion. For a team that hasn’t raced at the event in decades, they had a terrific performance and can use this momentum to gain interest around the globe.

We don’t know if it will translate into anything significant, but you have to applaud NASCAR for trying.