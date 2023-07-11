Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 A&W Ford Mustang New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang head north to Loudon, New Hampshire to take on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. A&W Restaurants will make their return to a Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang, this time with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team.

A&W Restaurants is also once again partnering with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day on August 6. Participating restaurants will be offering free small Root Beer Floats and collecting donations for DAV. Visit https://rootbeerfloatday.com to view a list of participating locations.

A&W is excited to continue raising money for DAV, which provides support services to more than one million veterans every year. Donations can also be made online at https://rootbeerfloatday.com. Root Beer Float fans may join in the festivities online by using the hashtag #RootBeerFloatDay.

Track activity will begin Saturday with practice and qualifying at 12:05 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 318-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

COMPETITION NOTES

After finishing 16th at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Todd Gilliland and the 38 team travel to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301.

Gilliland has found success in the past on the “Magic Mile”, with a win in the NASCAR K&N East Series and a third-place finish in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Now, he looks to add to his success with a win on Sunday.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY

“I can’t wait for New Hampshire. It’s a home track for me. I actually won a modified race with Ryan Newman back in the day along with Todd’s spotter, Brit. So, it’s safe to say I know my way around the place.

With both Todd and I’s past success here, our chances for Sunday look really good.

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND

This is a track I feel comfortable at. It’s relaxing to come to a place where my crew chief and I have had success. I think his background in modifieds give me an advantage among a lot of the field.

It’s super cool to see the A&W brand on our Ford Mustang. Hopefully, I can give them a good showing on Sunday and put it in victory lane.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frmand Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.