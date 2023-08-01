EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Follows Momentum to Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., (August 1, 2023) – Energized with the breakthrough of the first podium result of the season for the No. 77 VOLT Lighting Porsche 911 GT3 R, Wright Motorsports has harnessed the momentum moving this weekend at Road America. The Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin circuit will hold Round 8 of the eleven-race season, the IMSA SportsCar Weekend.

In the previous round at Lime Rock Park, drivers Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman, along with the hard work from their crew in pit lane, put in a commanding performance, racing from a 15th-place starting position to third place. As a renowned team with a track record for excellence, the strong result was long overdue as the Porsche customer racing program has performed near-flawlessly all season. With the long-awaited reward of a podium finish under their belts, the team’s drivers, crew members, and management are geared up to showcase their passion, determination, and skill as they compete at one of the favorite venues of the season.

“The team has done an amazing job all season long with the new Porsche 911 GT3 R, progressing with every lap,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Their execution is always excellent and at last they were rewarded with a well-deserved podium finish. We have a great deal of momentum heading into Road America, a track that we’ve had great success at, and where we earned our first IMSA win at in 2018. We’re ready to fight for a repeat of that this weekend.”

Having recently been repaved, the surface of the 4.048-mile track will in some ways wipe the slate clean for the 46 entries competing this weekend. The new surface will be studied closely, both during the track walk and the opening practice sessions. As a premier racing venue for motorsport enthusiasts, Road America always promises high action intense racing, making it the perfect platform for Wright Motorsports to shine. Located in scenic Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, the longest circuit on the schedule offers countless vantage points to watch the on-track activities, also providing world-class concessions to keep fans energized.

Powered by their unwavering commitment to excellence and a drive for success, the team is eager to secure top positions in this weekend’s races. The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Sunday’s two-hour and forty-minute race, will take place on August 6 at 10:10 AM CT. In the United States, the race will air live on USA, and stream live on Peacock. Internationally, the race can be viewed on imsa.com/tvlive.

DRIVER QUOTES

Alan Brynjolfsson

Road America is my favorite track. Long straights, high speed, big brake zones, excellent passing opportunities, commitment corners, it has everything. We are coming off our best finish of the year with our podium at Lime Rock so I am excited to keep the momentum going!

Trent Hindman

Lime Rock served as validation that everyone’s effort has built the VOLT GTD program into a legitimate podium threat. It’s a good feeling to have some momentum to carry forward now in the second half of the year. Traditionally, the 911 GT3 R tends to be quite good at Road America, but obviously, a re-surfacing of the track can neutralize any previously held advantage. I think we as a team have been strong at learning and adapting on the fly, and I think that will play to our advantage at Road America.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.

About VOLT® Lighting

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, VOLT® Lighting manufactures and distributes quality indoor and outdoor lighting products and systems. VOLT® is the largest manufacturer of professional landscape lighting in the world. For more information, visit www.voltlighting.com or contact the company at customersupport@voltlighting.com or 813-978-3700.

About Adelie Technik

Founded in 2011 Adelie Technik, a Service Disabled Veteran Small Owned Business (SDVOB) deploys the highest caliber engineers and consultants for our customers needs. Adelie is focused on delivery of your solution to your customer on your schedule. Adelie can deliver solutions ranging from PC deployment up to full DataCentre builds and beyond. Our engineers can also migrate your environment to the cloud. For more information on Adelie Technik, see adelietechnik.com.

We represent the highest quality in racing safety with the intention of maintain our position at the top. With 50 years in the industry, Sabelt is the world’s premier safety equipment manufacturer. A result of intense research and development.