Road America Marks Halfway Point in Successful Season to Date for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport in Lamborghini Super Trofeo

(Elkhart Lake, Wis.) Aug. 3, 2023 — After two successful rounds of competition at Watkins Glen International, the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) stable of drivers are ready to capitalize their momentum as the Lamborghini Super Trofeo field heads to Road America.

A PERFECT RECORD

As the halfway point approaches at Road America, co-drivers Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal have their sights set to continue their perfect record on the 2023 season thus far. With four wins in four races, the WTRAndretti pairing is poised to stretch their current championship lead. In the previous two seasons at Road America, Marcelli and Formal have not finished off the podium, including two wins in 2021, at the 4.048-mile road course.

ON THE HUNT

Ryan Norman has continued to display impressive speed at both WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Watkins Glen International, finishing on the overall podium three out of the first four races – nearly winning the second race at Watkins Glen before a mechanical issue within the final few minutes. This may be the first weekend piloting the No. 84 Lamborghini Huracan EVO2, but Norman has had previous success racing at Road America, including one win in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and one win in INDY NXT (formerly Indy Lights).

FINDING THEIR GROOVE

As a new co-driver pairing in the PRO|AM, Nate Stacy and Nick Persing ended the Watkins Glen weekend on a promising note with two top-six finishes. Entering Road America, Stacy and Persing have had the chance to get further acclimated as teammates and are ready to challenge for a podium this weekend.

ROOKIE ON A ROLL

After the first two weekends on the LST schedule, rookie Graham Doyle has continued to make strides in his race craft and earned his first LB Cup podium at Watkins Glen Race 1. Like each weekend before Road America, Doyle has been able to learn and develop skills from his simulator work as well as testing and preparing with the WTRAndretti team at the race shop. With quick learning and adapting, Doyle may be on the verge of his first LB Cup win come this weekend.

Action for LST at Road America begins with practice on Friday, August 4th at 10 a.m. CT. followed by qualifying for both races on Saturday, August 5th at 10:20 a.m. CT. The first LST race of the weekend will go green at 3:50 p.m. CT on Saturday and Race 2 is set for 1:35 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 6th. All race coverage will be broadcast on Peacock.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“Always look forward to Road America and Elkhart Lake, WI. It’s a fan favorite and a racer’s favorite! Of course, this year the hot topic will be the new track surface, and everyone is curious how the Hankook tires and Lamborghini Super Trofeo race cars will respond.”

“It will be business as usual for us in the No. 1 Harrison Contracting car and I know Danny and I will continue to push each other to be the best we can and achieve the best results for our team and sponsors.”

Danny Formal, No. 1 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“We’re halfway in the season and what a season it has been – four wins at four races. I’m just so thankful to be part of WTRAndretti. The car has been phenomenal. Race 3 in Watkins Glen was one of my best races ever behind a racecar, and I’m super excited to go to the to the new re-paved Road America. Road America is the longest race of the year, the track is over four miles long with huge straightaways, high speed, corners, low speed corners. It has a little bit of everything. I got my first win ever in Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2021 – it was actually two wins in a row. I’m super excited to get back there and super thankful again for all the sponsors in our car – Harrison Contracting and ShipSigma. Kyle and I are ready to try to get another two wins for the team.”

Ryan Norman, No. 84 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“I’m super excited to get back to racing! We had very strong pace at Watkins Glen but sadly had a mechanical failure in Race 2, so I’ll be pushing for the top step of the podium at Road America. I’ve had lots of success at Road America from winning Indy Lights there and winning Michelin Pilot races there as well so hope to keep that streak going!”

Nate Stacy, No. 8 WTRAndretti (PRO|AM)

“After our first weekend together, Nick and I have been doing nothing but looking forward to this weekend! We both love Road America and are fired up to go after a win this weekend! Huge thanks to WTRAndretti, they have worked tirelessly to make sure we have the best car possible for this event, and we will do our best to bring home some hardware.”

Nick Persing, No. 8 WTRAndretti (PRO|AM)

“For Road America, I’m extremely excited to show my speed with some solid testing and at a track I have driven. Seeing that I missed the first race at Laguna Seca, Road America is going to be huge if we want to try and make a statement in the championship. Road America is a fairly easy track to drive because of its long straights, so I have just been continuing my workout plan to make sure I stay prepared.”

Graham Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging with WTRAndretti (LB Cup)

“I’m looking for forward to a third new track, my first time at Road America. They just repaved the track which is nice, and it’ll be cool to experience a sort of ‘brand new’ track in a sense. After all the success we had in Watkins Glen, I really think we are setup for a good weekend. I’ve studied a lot of track video as well as simulator time and I have been spending a lot of time up in Indianapolis with the WTRAndretti team, learning the car and getting more comfortable in it, working at the test track that is similar to Road America and talking with my teammates over strategy for the weekend.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Autosport (#WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of their Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. WTRAndretti’s Driver Development program has grown into interim classes and series as it evolves to encompass a greater variety of skill and experience levels. WTRAndretti currently fields a GTP program with it Championship winning No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 effort as well as GT3 programs in both the IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship and Fanatec GT World Challenge with Harrison Contracting Company, Acura, Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Racers Edge Motorsports.

For more information on Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.