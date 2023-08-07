Chase Elliott’s Playoff hopes jeopardized amid early exit at Michigan

Even before the conclusion and the winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway took an extra day to be determined, Chase Elliott’s hopes of making the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs took a major hit during the event’s starting phases on Sunday, August 6, that sidelined him from finishing the remainder of the event on Monday, August 7.

Rolling off the starting grid in 10th place on Sunday amid an early delay due to precipitation, the 2020 Cup Series champion from Dawsonville, Georgia, spent the opening 14 laps battling within the top 10 and was running in seventh place by the time the event’s first caution period occurred after Kyle Busch wrecked in Turn 2. During the caution period, Elliott was one of 11 competitors who chose to remain on the track as he moved up to fourth place prior to a restart on Lap 19.

After quickly falling out of the top five and stabilizing himself back into the top 10 during the proceeding laps, Elliott’s event went south on Lap 34 when the right-rear tire on the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 blew and sent Elliott, who was running 10th, spinning and rear-ending the car towards the outside wall in Turn 2. With Elliott making more contact and damaging the car against the wall, the damage was enough to terminate his event in the garage and in 36th place as he only completed 34 of 200-scheduled laps.

“[I] Hate [the wreck] happened,” Elliott said at the infield care center on USA Network. “It was just really early in the day to have a tire blow like that. It was really weird. Bummer, but not surprised. No [warning of the flat tire], not at all. Obviously, we stayed out [during the previous caution period], but I don’t feel like I was being hard on [the car]. Unfortunately not, just add it to the list. I told y’all [the media I need to win] the week I got back, so nothing’s changed.”

With three regular-season events remaining on the schedule, Elliott, who came into the event 40 points below the top-16 cutline and in 20th place in the regular-season standings, is now down to 22nd place in the standings and 55 points below the cutline, which still places him within striking distance of reaching the cutline by points, but likely needing a victory to solidify a spot for the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.

Since being absent for six events from early March to early April while recovering from a snowboarding accident and being suspended from the Cup event at World Wide Technology Raceway in early June amid a retaliatory incident with Denny Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in late May, Elliott had managed to earn a stage victory at Talladega Superspeedway in late April, four top-five results, seven top-10 results and finish no lower than 13th in 13 events prior to Michigan. Currently, his best on-track result is a runner-up result that occurred at Auto Club Speedway in late February, with his latest Cup victory occurring at Talladega in October 2022, as Elliott attempts to extend his streak of making the Cup Playoffs to eight consecutive seasons.

Elliott’s quest to make the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs continues next Sunday, August 13, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The event’s broadcast is scheduled to occur at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.