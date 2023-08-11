WWE Superstar Ricochet To Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Aug. 11, 2023) – WWE Superstar Ricochet will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leading the full field of drivers to the green flag of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES road course race.

Ricochet will star in the WWE Fastlane on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, which will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock in the United States.

One of the world’s most innovative high-flyers, Ricochet uses his whiplash-inducing speed and unfathomable aerial mastery to take on opponents of any size.

After dazzling the international scene for more than a decade, Ricochet emerged in NXT in 2018, capturing the NXT North American Championship, and later won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Aleister Black. He landed on Monday Night Raw the following year, dazzling the WWE Universe in sensational clashes against the likes of AJ Styles. In early 2022, Ricochet added to his trophy cabinet by winning the Intercontinental Championship.

During the 2023 WWE Draft, Ricochet was drafted to Monday Night Raw and appears on USA Network every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

INDYCAR’s Fastest Seat in Sports is a high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. At almost every race on the schedule, the car advances the field of drivers to the start/finish line to signify the beginning of the race, with a special passenger in the guest seat. Previous participants in the Fastest Seat in Sports include Lady Gaga, NBA champions Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard, Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Lilly King, actors Simu Liu and Channing Tatum, and many others.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the ultimate challenge in racing, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a demanding set of ovals and road and street courses. The full schedule can be viewed here.