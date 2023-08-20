Kade Brown Set for CARS Tour Return at Tri-County Speedway

GRANITE FALLS, N.C.: Six-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) Hickory Motor Speedway winner Kade Brown returns to the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour this weekend at Tri-County (N.C.) Speedway looking to finish what he started last month in Saturday night’s Grand Atlantic Resort Old North State Nationals.

In his most recent CARS Tour race at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Brown impressed.

After qualifying on the pole, Brown led the most laps before sending for second at the checkered flag. While unable to claim the victory after putting on a clinic to his competitors during much of the race, Tri-County offers Brown an opportunity to finish what he started.

“I’m so thankful to have an opportunity to race in the CARS Tour this weekend,” offered Brown. “With every lap on the track, I continue to learn about these race cars. I applied what I previously learned at Hickory last month, and we almost had a picture-perfect race.

“While it was tough not to get the checkered flag at the end of the day, I am completely motivated to arrive at Tri-County and prove that our CARS Tour performances at Hickory have not been a fluke.”

Brown, 17, invades this weekend’s CARS Tour race on the heels of recently delivering his 21st top-five of the season, driving an entry for Matt Piercy Racing in Late Model competition at Hickory.

His consistency has earned him the points lead in a season where at least 57 drivers have turned a lap at the historic North Carolina short track.

“I have surrounded myself with good people, and I’ve been fortunate to have really fast race cars that have allowed me to go out there and do my job behind the wheel,” added Brown. “The Late Model season isn’t over at Hickory, but I am proud for myself and my team that we are leading the championship standings, and that’s a position we don’t plan to relinquish between now and the end of the racing season.”

Like Hickory, Tri-County is another race track where Brown has turned plenty of laps.

Competing in select Late Model Stock events throughout the season, the teenager has delivered one pole and two wins. With track time to his advantage, Brown hopes for similar results on the CARS Tour.

“Tri-County is another track where we’ve had success this season,” added Brown. “I am looking forward to seeing what we can do stacked up against all the CARS Tour regulars and fight for the huge payday of $30,000.”

While not running for the CARS Tour championship this season, Brown plans to execute the same amount of respect to his competitors as if he was racing at Hickory on Saturday night.

“I am here to chase trophies for my team and partners, but I also know building a reputation with my competitors is essential. I expect us to be competitive this weekend, but I also plan to race my competitors how I want to race.

“I’m going to race hard but be respectful, and I hope to have the same in return. I know the end of the racing season is approaching, and a lot is on the line, but I want to make sure we go out there and get the job – while also building a positive reputation for myself for now and the future.”

ValAsta, Puryear Tank Lines, Carolina Driveline, and Race City Steel will be the primary partners on Brown’s No. 23 Chevrolet for the 12th race of the season.

For more on Kade Brown, please like his Facebook page (Kade Brown Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@kadebrownracing), TikTok (@kadebrown99) and Twitter (@kadebrownracing).

The CARS Tour race at Tri-County Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Coverage of the event will be streamed live on FloRacing.com.