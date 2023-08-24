NASCAR, nVenue Announce Sports Betting and Predictive Data Partnership

nVenue to develop in-race micro-betting markets and predictive content for NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 24, 2023) – NASCAR® and nVenue, announced today a groundbreaking multi-year partnership to develop in-race micro-betting markets and predictive content for race fans nationwide. As part of the agreement, NASCAR will work with nVenue, an innovative micro-betting technology company, as an official micro-betting data and technology provider.

NASCAR’s active commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing the fan experience, combined with nVenue’s specialized technological expertise, has strategically positioned the collaboration for a resounding success.

“This collaboration epitomizes a shared vision to entertain fans and enhance the race viewing experience,” said Joe Solosky, NASCAR managing director of sports betting. “We are thrilled to pair our racing product with expert technology like nVenue’s to bring micro-betting to NASCAR fans going forward.”

As an official micro-betting partner, nVenue will collaborate directly with the league to design and develop in-race odds for delivery to NASCAR fans via sportsbooks and operators. Unlike traditional betting markets focused on the end-of-race outcome, in-race markets will include unique betting windows such as stage results, qualifying, pit road betting opportunities, and more. nVenue will leverage official live racetrack data along with historical race data points to generate predictions and odds for each race and driver. These newly developed betting opportunities present thousands of additional ways for fans to engage throughout a single race.

“nVenue is thrilled to partner with the NASCAR team to build the future of in-race betting and live engagements to delight fans for years to come,” says Kelly Pracht, CEO and Co-Founder of nVenue. She continued, “It is a terrific match: nVenue brings the real-time predictive sports platform designed for micro-bets and media, and NASCAR brings the mind-share and reach of a league ready to innovate leveled-up fan experiences. We predict this industry-first collaboration will be significantly beneficial not only for sportsbooks and media, but also for NASCAR’s base of knowledgeable, and new fans.”

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About nVenue

Launched in 2018, nVenue’s real-time betting and predictive data engine leverages machine learning and AI to generate thousands of real-time probabilities and meticulously curated micro-bets for sportsbooks and operators. Additionally, their captivating betting and predictive content can be packaged for in-app experiences and broadcasts. To date, nVenue’s mature engine has surpassed over 1 billion predictions delivered across its MLB, NFL and NBA offerings. NBA League Pass debuted nVenue’s NBA markets to international audiences via an interactive overlay during the NBA Finals in 2023. nVenue currently powers all of the on-screen predictive analytics for Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+. The company is based in Dallas, TX.