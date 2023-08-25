TPC Racing Brings Multiple Championship Battles to VIRginia International Raceway and Circuit of The Americas This Weekend

TPC Racing in Action at VIR in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama at COTA

Monoflo International Teammates Chloe Chambers and Tillman Schmid Look to Extend TPC Racing’s Cayman GT4 Clubsport Team Championship Lead at COTA

David Williams Second in Porsche 992 Am-Division Championship Heading to COTA in TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Shehan Chandrasoma Partners with Nikko Reger in No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 to Continue Pro-Am Championship Fight at VIR

JESSUP, Maryland (August 25, 2023) – TPC Racing brings a trio of championship battles to a pair of races at two of the premier race circuits in the United States this weekend at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) and Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The TPC Racing team runs a total of four cars across this weekend’s IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo doubleheader at VIR and in a pair of classes in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America presented by Yokohama at COTA.

Anchored by the on-track performance of Monoflo International teammates Chloe Chambers, Tillman Schmid and Evan Hinkle, TPC Racing arrives in COTA leading the Sprint Challenge Cayman Pro-Am team championship with just two race weekends remaining on the 2023 calendar.

Chambers brought in the most recent points haul to add to TPC’s lead with back-to-back victories Saturday and Sunday morning in the No. 70 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport at Road America two weeks ago. The victories increased Chambers’ series-leading total of wins on the season to five despite missing the opening rounds last March in Sebring.

Schmid competes alongside Chambers this weekend in the No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport and earned TPC Racing’s championship points at Sebring with a third-place finish in his series debut and first time ever racing on slick tires.

Hinkle isn’t competing this weekend but partnered with Chambers and Schmid in a Cayman in an endurance race at COTA last year.

David Williams has stayed in contention in his battle for the 992 Pro-Am class driver championship all season in his TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and looks to bolster his campaign at COTA with a pair of podium finishes, if not race wins.

TPC Racing made a competitive return to the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series one race ago at Road America where new team driver Shehan Chandrasoma co-drove the No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 to a third-place ProAm class finish in Sunday’s final 50-minute race of the weekend.

The podium showing kept Chandrasoma, the reigning Super Trofeo Am-class champion, alive in his 2023 bid for the Pro-Am class Lamborghini title. Heading into the VIR doubleheader, Chandrasoma currently ranks third in the Pro-Am standings.

Additional podium showings at VIR would be crucial in Chandrasoma’s championship battle and he has called on a familiar teammate for help. Before switching to TPC Racing, Chandrasoma co-drove with Nikko Reger to a third-place Pro-Am finish in June in the weekend’s second race at Watkins Glen International. Reger returns this weekend to share the No. 20 Lamborghini Austin Huracán with Chandrasoma.

Between VIR and COTA, TPC Racing’s teams and drivers will compete in seven different races on Saturday and Sunday. The total includes a triple-header schedule of Sprint Challenge Cayman races at COTA, two in Texas for Sprint Challenge 992 and a pair of sprints for Super Trofeo at VIR.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “It’s a busy week for TPC Racing. The team is at Circuit of The Americas for Porsche Sprint Challenge, the second to last race weekend of the championship there, and at the same time the Lamborghini Super Trofeo team will be at VIR. Right now the No. 20 Lamborghini Austin car of Shehan Chandrasoma sits P3 in the Super Trofeo Pro-Am championship. Between his third-place ranking in Super Trofeo Pro-Am, David Williams being P2 in Porsche 992 Am and TPC Racing leading the Sprint Challenge Pro-Am team championship, there is a lot going on this weekend for TPC Racing. Everybody is up to the task and we feel we have competitive cars for both series.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver – No. 70 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport: “Circuit of The Americas is actually the only track this year where I have prior sports car experience, so I expect this weekend to go as well as possible. I’m feeling more confident than ever after the performance at Road America. The talking point of this weekend however is the temperature. With every day being over 100°F it’ll be a challenge physically, mentally, and on car performance. Nonetheless, I aim to extract the maximum out of the car and bring TPC Racing and Monoflo International that team championship!”

Nikko Reger, Driver – No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2: “This is kind of a last minute thing we put together with Shehan and has family and we are super excited to be with TPC Racing. I have seen the work they have done in the past. Some amazing drivers have been with the organization and we are just happy to contribute to that as well and get that championship for Shehan. We are excited, been working hard and think we have a good shot at it for this weekend, to at least get on the podium and always shooting for a win.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.