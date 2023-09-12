Sam Mayer Inks 2024 Extension with JR Motorsports

Wisconsin native to return to Xfinity Series competition with No. 1 team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 12, 2023) – Sam Mayer will return to a familiar seat in 2024 as JR Motorsports announced today that the 20-year-old will drive its No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season, marking what will be Mayer’s third full-time season with JRM’s NXS program.

A native of Franklin, Wis., Mayer is in the midst of a breakout season in which he has raced into the playoffs for the second consecutive year through a pair of victories. The first was a popular win at his home track of Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., and the second at Watkins Glen International. He enters the opening round of the playoffs this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway seeded fifth in points.

“We’ve seen so much potential in Sam and we’re proud of all he’s accomplished this year,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “The victory at Road America was huge for him and his family. Getting things solidified for next year will allow him to focus on the remainder of 2023 as he competes for the championship.”

Mayer began his journey with JRM in the company’s Late Model program in 2018 before graduating to make his NXS debut in 2021 via a part-time schedule. He has competed full-time in the No. 1 Chevrolet the past two seasons with career stats totaling two victories, 21 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes.

“It’s been a great year for our No. 1 team,” said Mayer, who will make his 100th series start with JRM next season. “Finally getting that first win was like a weight lifted and so energizing. I’m really grateful to continue my career with JR Motorsports and thankful to Dale Jr., Kelley and Mr. Hendrick for making it happen. Now we can turn our attention to a championship run this year.”

Crew duties and sponsorship details for Mayer and the No. 1 team will be announced at a later date.

