Burton, Bullins Looking For Some Good Luck At Bristol

In the two weeks they’ve been paired as driver and crew chief, Harrison Burton and Jeremy Bullins seem to be making progress getting speed from the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang only to see potential good finishes derailed by crashes.

Bullins figures it’s just a matter of time before Lady Luck smiles on the No. 21 team and the finishes will better reflect their performance.

“It would be easy to be disappointed with our finishes the last two weeks, but the reality is we had two solid races going that both ended in getting caught up with other cars and crashing,” Bullins said. “Once we get that bad luck behind us, I feel like we are ready to string together some good finishes.”

He’s hoping the change will begin this weekend in the 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s high-banked, concrete, .533-mile oval.

“Bristol has always been a favorite track for me, and I was lucky to be there with the 21 team when they won back in 2001,” he said. “This race will be wild as a Playoff cut-off race, but hopefully we can make some good set-up decisions and good strategy calls and get ourselves in contention this week.”

Practice for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set for Friday at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 5:20.

Saturday’s 500-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 7:30 p.m. with Stage breaks at Laps 125 and 250.

USA Network will carry the live TV coverage all weekend.

