Kaulig Racing Doubles Up with Food City for Bristol Motor Speedway

Derek Kraus to Drive the No. 11 Crav’n Flavor Brand Co-Primary

Lexington, N.C. (September 13, 2023) – Kaulig Racing and Food City announced today that they will partner again, this time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), to promote their Crav’n Flavor Brand. For the first time since 2020, Crav’n Flavor Brands will serve as co-primary on the No. 11 entry with Derek Kraus.

The Crav’n Flavor brand features a full line of top-quality chips, salty snacks, meat snacks, cookies, crackers, frozen desserts, and ice cream novelties.

“Food City is proud to team up with our friends from Kaulig Racing to showcase our Crav’n’ Flavor brand on the Kaulig Racing No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro piloted by Derek Kraus for the running of the Food City 300,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The Food City 300 is one of the most popular events in the NXS, as the first race of the 2023 playoffs will kick off under the lights at the last great colosseum.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with our friends at Food City, this time in the Xfinity Series,” said team president, Chris Rice. “Derek Kraus has been doing a fantastic job in our Chevrolets and I look forward to watching him represent Food City’s Crav’n Flavor Brands Friday night”.

Derek Kraus and the No. 11 Crav’n Flavor / Hardscapes Construction, Inc Chevrolet will take to Bristol’s high banks Friday night, September 15th at 7:30pm ET on USA.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Food City:

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City is a local, family-owned company operating 152 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. The company serves as the title sponsor of the spring Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and fall Food City 300 Xfinity race. Celebrating more than 30 years of racing, Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR Motorsports.

About Hardscape Construction, Inc:

Founded in 1995, Hardscape Construction specializes in value engineering and installation of large-scale segmental retaining walls, tall gravity walls, concrete fences, entrance monuments, h-pilings and more. When you face challenging soils or unrealistic reinforcement options, Hardscape has the equipment, technology, and experienced construction professionals necessary to tackle the complex application. The biggest names in the industry rely on Hardscape to navigate complex projects and difficult schedules.