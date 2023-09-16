Cadillac at Indy: Second-row start at Brickyard

Cadillac V-Series.Rs qualify fourth and eighth for 2-hour, 40-minute GTP race

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 16, 2023) – Cadillac Racing’s Grand Touring Prototype racecars qualified fourth and eighth Saturday for the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — the penultimate race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Sebastien Bourdais, driving the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, recorded a best lap of 1 minute, 13.939 seconds during the 20-minute session on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course to place fourth in the 10-car field. The No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R has started in the top half of the field in all but one of the eight races.

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Pipo Derani qualified eighth with a best lap of 1:14.284 for the 2-hour, 40-minute race Sunday. It will mark the first time the premier North American sports car racing series competes on the IMS road course since 2014. The event will expand to a six-hour race in 2024.

Bourdais was 0.267 of a second off the pole-winning lap time of the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports entry. The field was separated by 0.960 of a second.

Bourdais is no stranger to the Brickyard. The four-time CART champion has made 10 INDYCAR starts on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course (best finish of fourth in 2014, ’15 and 2018) and nine Indianapolis 500 starts. He also co-drove a Daytona Prototype with Alex Popow to victory in the 2012 NASCAR Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series race and co-drove a Chevrolet Corvette DP to 11th place in 2013 on the previous (2.534-mile) circuit configuration.

NBC will telecast the race live at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 17. Peacock streaming in the U.S. begins at 1 p.m. ET, while viewers outside the U.S. can tune in to IMSA.com. IMSA Radio will air the race at IMSA.com along with XM 207 and SiriusXM Online 992.

What they’re saying

No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R

Sebastien Bourdais drove in qualifying: “We had a really great car at the test in July and then I saw the temperatures on the forecast and said this is going to be a tough one. I wish it was hotter because if it was I think we’d be in a better spot. But the conditions being what they are, we’ll get on with it. A little sad about that but the team is executing well and I think we’re doing everything we can maximize the result. Tomorrow will be a chaotic day. I think the weather is going to come into play as well. We’ll try to stay out of trouble and see what comes our way.”

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R

Pipo Derani drove in qualifying: “Considering what happened in the (first) practice, when we were basically one practice session behind everybody else, the field is so tight that it’s hard to catch up if you lose 90 minutes (sorting out a brake issue). All in all, we improved from practice 2 but it didn’t look like it was enough. Balance-wise, the car is OK, but we were just not able to extract what we wanted out of it in qualifying conditions. For race conditions, I thin our car is fast. Last time we qualified first and finished sixth, so we’ll try to reverse that this time out. Hoping we can come out with some good points.”