Interstate Batteries Goes Big at Texas with Three Primary Schemes

It’s a “Triple-Play” Weekend in Texas

Interstate Batteries Goes Big at Texas Motor Speedway;

To Appear as Primary Sponsor for Three Joe Gibbs Racing Entries at Fort Worth Track

DALLAS (Sept. 18, 2023) – Everything is bigger in Texas. Dallas-based Interstate Batteries knows the expression well and will live up to the moniker this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth by taking over the primary sponsor role for a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota Camry TRDs in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 – the No. 20 for driver Christopher Bell and the No. 54 for driver Ty Gibbs.

Interstate Batteries is the founding partner for Joe Gibbs Racing and has been a part of the NASCAR Cup Series since 1992. This is the first time in the 32-year partnership that Interstate Batteries will serve as the primary sponsor on more than one car in the same race.

“Texas Motor Speedway is our home track, so this is an important race to everyone at Interstate Batteries,” said Norm Miller, Chairman Emeritas of the board of Interstate Batteries. “As the founding partner for Joe Gibbs Racing, it’s always been a dream of mine to have multiple cars featuring the Interstate Batteries brand on the track at one time. To be able to do this, and at Texas, is very exciting for the entire company.”

Rounding out the trifecta weekend for Interstate Batteries is the addition of 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne to the green brigade. Bayne is the latest driver to join the Team Interstate Batteries family of drivers by racing the iconic green-and-white scheme during the Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the 1.5-mile Texas oval.

“We are excited for the expanded presence in the NASCAR Cup Series race and to be back in the Xfinity Series with a driver like Trevor Bayne,” Miller added. “He’s a Daytona 500 champion and, more than that, he is an admirable person and really aligns well with the Interstate Batteries brand, as well as our purpose and values.”

Bayne has a total of 162 starts in Xfinity Series competition to his credit. He has raced in select events for JGR in Xfinity Series competition during the last two seasons. This weekend, he joins the Team Interstate brotherhood, which includes Hall of Fame drivers Dale Jarrett, Bobby Labonte, Mark Martin and Matt Kenseth.

“It’s always exciting to race a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in their Xfinity program,” Bayne said. “I’ve won a couple of poles and led laps in those cars, so I’m going into the weekend knowing that we will have what we need to be successful. The Interstate Batteries car is legendary in our sport and it’s kind of surreal for me to say I’m getting to drive that car. It’s certainly an honor, and to be able to run that scheme at Texas – their home track – is even more special.”

Following this weekend’s Cup Series race at Texas, Interstate Batteries will next appear as the primary sponsor on the No. 54 entry with Gibbs at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 8 before wrapping up its 2023 campaign with Bell and the No. 20 Toyota in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 29.

About Interstate Batteries:

For more than 70 years, Interstate Batteries® has powered people down roads, trails and waterways and businesses to succeed. Best known for its starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) batteries, this product has been under car hoods since 1952, each one backed by the company’s service, quality and value. Interstate All Battery Center® provides portable power in both retail and commercial markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Interstate Batteries is an industry leader in recycling efforts, as well as a global leader in safe lead handling practices. Guided by a set of common values, the company’s purpose is to glorify God and enrich lives while delivering the most trustworthy source of power to the world. For more information, visit www.InterstateBatteries.com.