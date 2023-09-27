Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 1 at 2:00 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made eight NCS starts at Talladega Superspeedway and has earned one top 10, two top-15 finishes, and four-laps led.

Chandler Smith, No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1

Chandler Smith will make his first start Talladega Superspeedway in the NCS in the YellaWood 500.

Smith finished 15th in his first superspeedway start in the NCS at Daytona International Speedway.

“It’ll be a lot of fun to jump into a Cup car on a superspeedway again with the No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1. I learned a lot about how the car handles in the draft and its momentum at Daytona in August. Hopefully, we can make it to the end and avoid ‘The Big One’ when it happens.” – Chandler Smith on Talladega Superspeedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 19 NCS starts at Talladega Superspeedway and has earned one top five, three top-10 finishes and has led 11 laps.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger led 18 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes.

“Superspeedway racing is definitely not my favorite, but we’ve had speed at those tracks this year. At the end of the day, I think we can get upfront and give ourselves a shot to win the race. We had a shot in the spring going into turn one battling for the win, and we had a really fast race car in Daytona. Like I always say, it’s one of those tracks I’m not looking forward to, but at the end of the day it is about going to win a race, and this is one we can give ourselves a shot at the end of the race.” – AJ Allmendinger on Talladega Superspeedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Morris-Shae Bridge Co., Inc. Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley’s first-ever NCS start came at Talladega Superspeedway at the 2019 Geico 500.

Haley has made seven NCS starts at Talladega and has earned three top-15 finishes and led four laps.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes, with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“Talladega is a place where I’ve made many great memories. It’s where I made my first Cup series start and have won at in the Xfinity Series. Superspeedways are tracks we’ve been able to excel at as an organization at Kaulig Racing. We’ve had fast Chevrolets so far this season, and I’m looking forward to getting there and putting together a solid weekend.” – Justin Haley on Talladega Superspeedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.