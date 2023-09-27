TravelCenters of America to Ride Along Buescher’s Car in Vegas

No. 17 to Carry TA Colors as Part of Partnership with bp

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 27, 2023) – In an expansion of its partnership with bp and its Castrol lubricants brand, RFK Racing has announced that TravelCenters of America will be the primary partner for Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

“bp and RFK Racing have a strong, ongoing relationship and it is exciting to extend the partnership to our new TravelCenters of America network,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “Next month’s race is a great opportunity to showcase the strong TA brand, allowing our team members and guests to take pride in seeing us on a national stage.”

TravelCenters of America, part of the bp family of brands, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands, with offerings including diesel and gasoline, truck maintenance and repair, convenience stores and restaurants under a variety of brands.

To kick off the new partnership, Buescher appeared at the company’s annual Operations Leadeership meeting this week at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky, Ohio, offering its team members a sneak preview of the No. 17 car, and insight into Buescher’s everyday life as a NASCAR driver.

Buescher, a three-time winner this season, will make his 14th Cup Series start at Las Vegas next month.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 36th season in 2023, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.