TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Talladega Superspeedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Talladega Superspeedway

Lincoln, Alabama

BOWTIE BACK FOR A REPEAT

NASCAR will make its way back to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with 2.66-mile Alabama venue set to host its second doubleheader of the season. This time, it will be the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) that will join the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) at the series’ longest and fastest oval to compete in the penultimate race of their respective playoff schedules.

A win in Sunday’s YellaWood 500 would mark the second consecutive season that Chevrolet swept the victories in NASCAR’s premier series at Talladega Superspeedway. Last season, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain (April 2022) and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott (October 2022) made the trip to victory lane. Most recently, it was Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (April 2023) that carried the Bowtie brand to the win – bringing the manufacturer to a series-leading 44 NCS wins at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chevrolet has collected victories in six of the 18 NCTS races at Talladega Superspeedway, four of which have come in the series’ past five appearances at the track. Only one of the remaining NCTS playoff contenders has found victory lane in the series at Alabama venue, which was accomplished by the pairing of Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing (October 2016).

ROUND OF 12: PART TWO

William Byron’s career season continued at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend with the driver not only picking up Hendrick Motorsports’ milestone 300th NASCAR Cup Series win, but also the first ticket into the Round of Eight. The monumental triumph brought the 25-year-old North Carolina native to six wins on the season – doubling the next winningest driver with three. While he was eliminated in the Round of Eight last season, it’s projected to be his strongest trio of tracks in the post-season, having found victory lane at all three venues (Las Vegas Motor Speedway – March 2023; Homestead-Miami Speedway – Feb. 2021; Martinsville Speedway – April 2022).

Despite a heartbreaking finish at the 1.5-mile Texas oval, Kyle Larson continues to prove to be another championship favorite. The 31-year-old California native recorded a stage win and a race-high 99 laps led before a battle for the lead ended in contact with the wall that forced a 31st place finish. The result doesn’t depict the speed Larson carried in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 with the Team Chevy driver clocking-in the fast lap times for 42.93% of the laps ran in the event – the highest percentage achieved by a driver in a single race this season. The opening round saw the former champion post an average finish of 2.33 – earning a win and finishing no worse than fourth in the first three races of the postseason.

Entering the Round of 12 on the outside looking in, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain completed the Bowtie brand’s one-two finish at Texas Motor Speedway – moving the Team Chevy driver to the sixth position in the standings with a 12-point advantage over the playoff cutline. Early turmoil in Stage One put Kyle Busch in the 12th position in the standings, but the Richard Childress Racing driver holds a boost of confidence for the second race of the round – heading into Talladega Superspeedway as the track’s most recent winner. The two-time series champion has collected top-10 finishes in four of the five superspeedway-style races this season, highlighted by his win at Talladega Superspeedway (April) and a fifth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway (July).

A look at Team Chevy’s playoff contenders heading into the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 at Talladega Superspeedway:

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 1st in Playoff Standings; clinched spot in Round of Eight with a win

Victories: 6 (series-leading)

Top-Fives: 11

Top-10s: 16

Laps Led: 883

Average Finish: 12.1

Stage Wins: 8 (series-leading)

At Talladega Superspeedway:

Top-Fives: 2

Top-10s: 3

Average Finish: 17.273

﻿Of Note:

· The 2023 season marks Byron’s fifth consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs.

· Byron’s career-best finish in the NCS playoffs came in 2022, finishing the season sixth in the final points standings.

· Among Byron’s 10 career wins in NASCAR’s premier series, five have come at tracks in the playoffs, including each of the final four races.

· While he was eliminated in the Round of Eight last season, it’s projected to be his strongest trio of tracks in the post-season – having found victory lane at all three venues (Las Vegas Motor Speedway – March 2023; Homestead-Miami Speedway – Feb. 2021; Martinsville Speedway – April 2022).

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 – 6th in Playoff Standings; 12 points above the cutline

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 11

Laps Led: 483

Average Finish: 14.7

Stage Wins: 5

At Talladega Superspeedway:

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Average Finish: 18.111

﻿Of Note:

· The 2023 season marks Chastain’s second appearance in the NCS playoffs.

· Chastain’s first time competing in the NCS playoffs came in 2022 – going on to advance to the Championship Four and ultimately leading Team Chevy with a runner-up finish in the final points standings.

· Chastain found his way to victory lane in one track in the Round of 12 – scoring his second win of the 2022 season in the series’ spring appearance at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 8th in Playoff Standings; two points above the cutline

Victories: 3

Top-Fives: 13 (series-leading)

Top-10s: 15

Laps Led: 897 (series-leading)

Average Finish: 15.2

Stage Wins: 5

At Talladega Superspeedway:

Top-Fives: 1

Top-10s: 3

Average Finish: 23.412

﻿Of Note:

· The 2023 season marks Larson’s seventh appearance in the NCS playoffs.

· Larson has one NCS Regular Season Championship and one NCS Driver Championship title to his name – both coming in 2021.

· The 31-year-old California native has made it to the Championship Four once – the season that delivered the Team Chevy driver his first championship title in NASCAR’s top series (2021). In his other playoff appearances, Larson reached the Round of Eight (2019), Round of 12 (2017, 2018 and 2022) and Round of 16 (2016).

· During the playoff era (2004-present), the 2021 season saw Larson earn a series-leading five post-season victories – tying the record set by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart in 2011.

· Larson has found victory lane in two of the three tracks in the Round of 12 – both coming in his title-winning season (Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course).

· In the first three races of the 2023 NCS playoffs, Larson finished no worse than fourth – earning an average finish of 2.33.

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 – 12th in Playoff Standings; 17 points below the cutline

Victories: 3

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 15

Laps Led: 233

Average Finish: 14.6

Stage Wins: 2

At Talladega Superspeedway:

Wins: 2

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 10

Average Finish: 19.889

﻿Of Note:

· In his debut season with Richard Childress Racing and his return to the Bowtie brigade, 2023 marks Busch’s 16th appearance in the NCS playoffs.

· Busch is one of only two active drivers with multiple championships to his name – taking the title in 2015 and 2019.

· In Busch’s 63 career wins in NASCAR’s top series, eight of those triumphs have come in the post-season.

· The 38-year-old Nevada native has made it to the Championship Four on five different occasions – most recently in 2019 en route to his second title.

· Busch is the series’ most recent winner at one track in the Round of 12, with one of his three wins on the season coming at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

CELEBRATING A MILESTONE

Hendrick Motorsports made history last weekend with William Byron delivering the organization its 300th NASCAR Cup Series victory. This isn’t the only milestone victory the organization has accomplished in the 2023 playoffs. Just three weeks ago, Kyle Larson’s win at Darlington Raceway marked the Hendrick Motorsports Engine Department’s 500th all-time NASCAR national series win.

A partner with Rick Hendrick since the inception of the team, each of Hendrick Motorsports’ wins have come in a Chevrolet. Hendrick Motorsports’ first triumph in NASCAR’s premier series came in April 1984 with Geoff Bodine, and the organization has since won at least one race in all but one season since it was founded, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Hendrick Motorsports became the winningest organization in NCS history two years ago when Kyle Larson’s win in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 took the organization to 269 victories – surpassing the all-time win record previously set by Petty Enterprises.

“On behalf of everyone at Chevrolet, congratulations to Rick Hendrick and the entire Hendrick Motorsports organization on reaching 300 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Jim Campbell, General Motors U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “This milestone victory is a testament to the dedication and teamwork by everyone who has contributed to Hendrick Motorsports. As a longtime partner of the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history, we are proud that all 300 Hendrick Motorsports wins have been in partnership with Chevrolet. We look forward to continuing to race together for wins in the NASCAR Cup series.”

The winningest manufacturer in series’ history, Chevrolet has accumulated 848 all-time NCS wins. Hendrick Motorsports is credited with a handful of milestone triumphs for the Bowtie brand, delivering the manufacturer its milestone 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th and 800th victories in NASCAR’s premier series – each recorded by a different driver:

· 400th win: Sept. 9, 1994 – Terry Labonte (Richmond Raceway)

· 500th win: Aug. 12, 2001 Jeff Gordon (Watkins Glen International)

· 600th win: March 25, 2007 – Kyle Busch (Bristol Motor Speedway)

· 700th win: Nov. 4, 2012 – Jimmie Johnson (Texas Motor Speedway)

· 800th win: May 23, 2021 – Chase Elliott (Circuit of The Americas)



LOOKING FOR A TICKET TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff contenders are on the horizon of race two of three in the series’ Round of Eight. Team Chevy’s Christian Eckes came just one spot short of a guaranteed ticket into the Championship Four at Bristol Motor Speedway, but a stage win sweep and his fourth-consecutive postseason podium finish put the 22-year-old New York native in the second position in the points standings with a 29-point cushion above the cutline. In only two superspeedway-style races for the series this season, Eckes has finished no worse than third, including his first of now three wins on the season (Atlanta Motor Speedway – March 2023).

Eckes led a trio of Team Chevy’s NCTS playoff contenders to top-fives in the Round of Eight opener at Bristol Motor Speedway with GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger and Niece Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar finishing in the third and fourth-positions, respectively. Strong finishes at the Tennessee half-mile put Hocevar third (+18) and Enfinger fourth (+14) in the standings – giving Team Chevy three of the top-four drivers in the playoff rankings.

NCTS rookie Nick Sanchez will enter Talladega Superspeedway seventh in the points standings and 22-points below the cutline. But while on the outside looking in, the Rev Racing driver scored his career-best finish in the series’ last appearance on a superspeedway-style track – collecting a runner-up finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field in the doubleheader race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. The Silverado RST will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Saturday’s Love’s RV Stop 250; and the specially-themed pink ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s YellaWood 500.

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway:

Kyle Busch – 2 (2023 & 2008)

Chase Elliott – 2 (2022 & 2019)

Ross Chastain – 1 (2022)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – (2017)

· In 108 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers in race wins (44) and pole wins (37). Of those wins includes a record streak of 13 consecutive trips to victory lane captured by five different drivers from April 1999 to May 2005.

· Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Chevrolet was the only manufacturer to win at Talladega Superspeedway across all three NASCAR national touring series with NASCAR Cup Series wins by Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch; NASCAR Xfinity Series wins by Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton; and a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win by Matt DiBenedetto.

· Chevrolet has won eight of the past 10 superspeedway-style races in NASCAR’s top series – recorded by six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams.

· Since the debut of the 16-driver playoff field and elimination rounds to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014, at least five Chevrolet drivers were represented in the playoffs each season.

· In 30 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race this season, Chevrolet continues to lead the series in wins (15), top-fives (64), top-10s (127), stage wins (21) and laps led (2,913).

· Chevrolet leads the series in wins across all three NASCAR national series this season with 15 victories in 30 NASCAR Cup Series races, 14 victories in 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and 12 wins in 20 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races – all with a winning percentage of at least 50 percent.

· With William Byron’s win in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports now sits at 300 all-time victories in NASCAR’s premier series – all recorded with Chevrolet.

· Chevrolet’s series-leading 15 NASCAR Cup Series wins this season have been recorded by drivers from four different Chevrolet teams: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing), William Byron and Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports) and Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen (Trackhouse Racing).

· Chevrolet drivers have recorded 21 of the 60 NASCAR Cup Series stage wins this season: William Byron (eight; series-leading), Ross Chastain (five), Kyle Larson (five), Kyle Busch (two) and Chase Elliott (one).

· Chevrolet continues to sit atop the manufacturer points standings in all three NASCAR national series, leading by 68 points in the NASCAR Cup Series, 73 points in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 67 points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

· Chevrolet has swept the Manufacturer Championships across all three NASCAR national series in a single season four different times (2012, 2005, 1998, 1996).

· With its 41 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver’s Championships, and 848 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



FOR THE FANS:

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Talladega Superspeedway.

· Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Racing Display including: Silverado 1500 Crew ZR2, 2024 Silverado 2500HD High Country Diesel, Tahoe RST, Traverse High Country, 2024 Equinox Premier, Colorado Crew Z71 2.7L, Corvette Coupe 3LT Z51, Camaro ZL1.

· Fans can also view Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Camaro ZL1 show car.

Team Chevy Driver Appearances at the Display:

Sunday, October 1

· Corey LaJoie: 9:45 a.m.

· Kyle Busch: 10 a.m.

· Chase Elliott: 10:15 a.m.

· William Byron: 10:30 a.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

· Saturday, September 30: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

· Sunday, October 1: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.



TUNE IN:

NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500

Sunday, October 1, at 2 p.m. ET

(NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Love’s RV Stop 250

Saturday, September 30, at 1 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

What are the closing laps like at Talladega?

“Superspeedway racing accelerates your age in dog years, it feels like. We were able to lead some laps last year and had a shot to win to try and back up our spring win. Surviving is the most important thing but we can just easily wreck on lap 30. Those last 40 laps are just about holding onto the track position you have, and if it’s your time to crash, it’s your time to crash.”

Do you feel confident headed into the next two races?﻿

“I just want to run good at the track I’m at. When we go to Talladega and the Roval, we’ll just go try to perform like we did at Texas. If it’s not looking good, just what does the next lap take – what does the next breath take. Those races, they give out the same amount of points and we’ll go and race them the same way.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE / HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on racing at Talladega Superspeedway:

“I’m just trying to do good every weekend. Texas didn’t pan out the way the No. 5 team necessarily wanted, but our race cars have been crazy fast so I’m just trying to get through Talladega with some decent track position and hopefully we can get a win at Talladega (Superspeedway).”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 VALVOLINE / HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Daniels on racing at Talladega Superspeedway:

“We’ve had a very similar strategy at all of the Superspeedway races this year. We’re trying to do what’s right as far as keeping our car upfront. Obviously, we try to avoid trouble the best we can- which can certainly be tough to do at these plate races. I feel like we always have fast cars and Kyle always does a great job at trying to get our car upfront and in position. You certainly have to execute a good race. If we do all the things that we can control right and put us in position, with a healthy does of luck, hopefully we’ll have a good finish coming our way soon.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1

“Superspeedway racing is definitely not my favorite, but we’ve had speed at those tracks this year. At the end of the day, I think we can get upfront and give ourselves a shot to win the race. We had a shot in the spring going into turn one battling for the win and we had a really fast race car in Daytona. Like I always say, it’s one of those tracks I’m not looking forward to, but at the end of the day it is about going to win a race and this is one we can give ourselves a shot at the end of the race.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1

This week sees your first ever Cup Series race at a superspeedway type track, so how different are you expecting the racing to play out and will you be able to learn in the Truck Series race?

“I am actually really looking forward to running my first superspeedway race in the Cup Series this weekend. The results might not show it, but I’ve had a blast racing at Talladega in the Truck Series. We’ve just had some unfortunate luck that’s kept us from finishing well. From everybody that I’ve talked to that’s driven both, I’m anticipating a bit of a different race to play out on Sunday. The Cup guys are so good at managing their cars and taking care of one another out there, that I don’t really feel all that much pressure not to put a foot wrong. Saturday will be a different feeling for sure, we’ve only got an 18 point gap to the cutoff line, and the Truck Series drivers always race aggressive. I feel like I can still learn and take some notes heading into Sunday, but there’s definitely going to be a different mindset. The LEGACY M.C. cars are always super-fast at these tracks, and Erik’s been close to winning on a few occasions, so I think if we can play our cards right, we’ll definitely have a shot at it. I can’t wait to try it out.”

﻿ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

“Talladega has been good to us for the last couple of years. I think with the next-gen car, we have had a ton of speed in the No. 43. I am hoping we can put it all together and have one go our way. We have been in contention to win a handful of them in the last few years, and we just need one to play out the right way for us to have a shot in the end. I am looking forward to getting out there and hopefully getting a win with the No. 43 team.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 SARA LEE ARTESANO BAKERY BREAD CAMARO ZL1

“We definitely want to go for the win at Talladega with our No. 47 Sara Lee Artesano / Country Crock Camaro. We’ll discuss our strategy going into the weekend and determine what we want to do for the race. You look back at the final regular season race at Daytona (International Speedway) and we got to the front. However, while running in the top 6, we got wrecked. We know stage points are important, but we would rather have the race win. I think when it comes down to it, we will see how the race plays out.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1

“We have been very strong at the drafting tracks this year. We know we can win there. Heck, anyone can win at Talladega, that’s what makes the race so much fun and why fans show up. But, we feel like our program can win there. We just have to prove it and that’s what we plan to do Sunday.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

After leading laps there last year, how excited are you to get back to Talladega?

“Absolutely. Obviously, it’s a home race for me. It was special last year to have my school, where I went to college, on the truck and have a good day. We hope to go back there this year and do the same, but this time be seven spots better. I feel like I always have my best foot forward going there since it’s my home track and I’ll have a lot of family and friends there. I’ll be staying there the whole weekend, so I have a lot of expectations for it.”

The KBM trucks had great speed at Daytona. Do you feel like that will carry over to Talladega?

“We were upset with how qualifying went earlier this year at Daytona after we felt like we were in great position to get the pole but cut a tire in the first round and weren’t able to make a lap in the second round. It would be a big deal for me to get the pole at Talladega and go up there and lead laps, being that I consider it my home track. The Daytona truck was probably the best speedway truck I’ve ever had. We will bring that same package on our Bama Buggies Silverado to Talladega so we should be really good.”

How does the racing differ between Daytona and Talladega?

“Talladega just seems to be wider. The second lane just works better for the trucks at Talladega than at Daytona. I think you will see more two and three-wide racing than what you saw at Daytona in February.”

GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST

You earned your first Truck Series win with GMS Racing here, how special would it be to cap off your time with the team with another win at home?

“Yeah, it was a huge day for my career back in 2016 when we were able to get the win at Talladega in front of the hometown and all the friends and family. There were a lot of people that were at that race that have been instrumental in my career and all the opportunities that I had to that point. So that will always be one of the most special moments that I’ve had in my career. To come back and do it again with our last opportunity to run in that race with GMS Racing would be special from a personal standpoint, but it would be pretty big career-wise to be able to lock ourselves into the Championship 4.

Obviously, that’s the goal for all of us; but there’s only one of the eight that can sleep well at night not having to stress out about this race, and that’s Corey [Heim]. I think our game plan is to try and be aggressive, and hopefully get some stage points. We want to be able to contend for the win. I think there’s some different strategies that teams are going to use; I think some guys are going to try and play it safe, and some guys that have nothing to lose are going to race for the win. We’re not one of those guys, but we’re definitely going to be aggressive. We’ve first got to have enough speed in our Champion Power Equipment Chevy, and hopefully the rest will all take care of itself.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST

You’ve only had one prior superspeedway race under your belt in the Truck Series, so what was your biggest “learning moment” from Daytona?

“Daytona feels like it was an eternity ago, but I was able to learn a lot in my first Truck Series race there back in February. I found out firsthand how much these trucks like to move around in the draft, as well as the decisiveness necessary to make moves and being able to chill for a second. You don’t need to lead every lap in these races, and I learned a lot of the importance of setting yourself up for the finish, because you need to be around for the end of the race. I feel like our Wendell Scott Foundation team proved that they can bring one of the fastest trucks to the racetrack at these plate-style races, and hopefully I have gained enough respect of the other drivers out there to give them confidence in working with me here this weekend.”

DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 RACETOSTOPSUICIDE.COM SILVERADO RST

You were so close on winning here last year in the ARCA Menards Series race, so does that give you any added confidence to return here in a truck?

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Talladega in a different vehicle than I had there last time. We had good speed there with GMS last year and got towards the front of the pack. I was close to having a shot to win the race before I made a mistake that took us out of contention. But I definitely learned a lot in the two superspeedway races I ran last year in the ARCA car and the one at Daytona this year in a truck. I’m hoping to use all the things I learned in those three races and have ourselves a good finish. We are still looking for our first top-10 of the year, and Talladega presents itself as an opportunity to either have a great day or an awful day. Hopefully we’ll be on the great side this time.”

JACK WOOD, NO. 51 TRUETIMBER SILVERADO RST

After having speed at Daytona and Atlanta, how excited are you for this race?

“Obviously the KBM trucks were fast at Atlanta and Daytona. Talladega is a fun race, but it is a race for survival. I think it’s a good chance for the two KBM trucks and our alliance partner, Rev Racing, to work together and have ourselves a good finish. We should have strength in numbers and be able to qualify up front and be in control of the race. The truck races are so short that you don’t have time to drop to the back and try to avoid wrecks. You’ve got to be up front and be one of the five trucks or so in the first two rows to go win. It should be fun.”

How does racing at Talladega compare to racing at Daytona?

“I think the apron isn’t as aggressive at Talladega so you can race harder in the corners. Guys are willing to race a little harder than they are at Daytona. We don’t have another superspeedway race until next season now, so a lot of guys are going to be aggressive, especially the playoff drivers that need to win. It’s going to be hotter, and the surface is a little more worn out and the track is wider so it will be more aggressive racing than Daytona.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2022): 41

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2023 STATISTICS:

Wins: 15

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 2,913

Top-five finishes: 64

Top-10 finishes: 127

Stage wins: 21

· Ross Chastain – 5 (Daytona), (Auto Club x2), (Dover), (Darlington)

· William Byron – 8 (Las Vegas x2), (Phoenix), (COTA), (Richmond), (Dover), (Charlotte), (Watkins Glen)

· Kyle Larson – 5 (Phoenix), (Bristol Dirt), (Pocono), (Kansas), (Texas)

· Chase Elliott – 1 (Talladega)

· Kyle Busch – 2 (WWTR), (Sonoma)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 848 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 742

Laps led to date: 248,457

Top-five finishes to date: 4,285

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,839

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,182 Chevrolet: 848 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 826 Ford: 726 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 179





About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.