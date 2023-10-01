LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway II

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 38TH

FINISH: 36TH

OWNERS POINTS: 32ND

Post-Race Thoughts: Hocevar on the accident that ended his day early during the final stage at Talladega Superspeedway:

“I don’t fault Brad (Keselowski) at all. When you’re in the top lane, you have to push. You have to start building momentum. You have to start creating forward energy. It’s just a tough spot. I wasn’t that good of a leader, so I was just trying to learn. I talked to Brad after the wreck – I was just in a tough spot.”

“I had a lot of fun. Thank you to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resorts, everybody who allows me to drive this car. It’s just good to get experience. Rather it’s 20 laps short or not, I still had lot of fun. I felt like I was a lot better pusher. When I was leading, I need to do my homework a little bit for the next time I get to drive this car at superspeedway. It’s nice to have some laps and a little bit of confidence. I started 38th and I got to see a lot. I felt like we were moving forward there a little bit and just inching to get ourselves in a good spot there at the end. It just didn’t work out this time.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 26TH

FINISH: 27TH

DRIVER POINTS: 27TH

Erik Jones’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Just not a good day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. We weren’t up front and where we needed to be, and it just didn’t work out there at the end. We’ll regroup and get ready for the Charlotte ROVAL.”

